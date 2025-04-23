The Vance Family's Taj Mahal Adventure: Proof That All Kids Refuse to Pose for Family Photos

The Vance family took a picture in front of the Taj Mahal today and proved even the children of Vice-Presidents are hard to pose for pictures.

With three little kids staring into the sun, this was actually the *best* photo we got at the Taj Mahal today 😂 pic.twitter.com/0ipCbkcA3u — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 23, 2025

It's a great picture and one they will cherish for a lifetime, for sure. Their children will look back with so much fondness on all of these memories. They are becoming little world travelers.

Looks good to me. For years, we always had one crying. — Sunshine 🌞 on my shoulder CPA (@magicalmomU7) April 23, 2025

Either that, or one of the parents are crying by the end. Heh.

😂 it's adorable. Your kids take their job to keep you humble very seriously. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 23, 2025

Parents all across America know the feeling.

You were burning up in that suit. Next time you go hit me up I got a guy, we'll tailor you something. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 23, 2025

Yes, Vice President Vance needs a cooler get up, for sure.

Been there, done that...🤪 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 23, 2025

Thanks for being a real person, JD Vance. Probably not a great sign for society that authenticity in a politician is so refreshing, but it’s definitely appreciated. — Daniel Hogans (@rfrzdtkcx6) April 23, 2025

It's so fun to see young parents at the highest level of government again. It's a great example to young couples. This shows parents can still have important jobs, small children and travel the world.

Cue the leftists screaming about how it's disrespectful to take pictures at the Taj Mahal. — David Pivtorak (@TheDavidPiv) April 23, 2025

Honestly, it wouldn't be surprising.

It’s good to see a normal family, with kids being kids. pic.twitter.com/WNbaKKjCKA — JJI (@jisaac1269_jay) April 23, 2025

So relatable. This was also a "best I could get." 👇 https://t.co/DYUBueFwDH pic.twitter.com/47rlAYwvVq — Elisa (@ItsMeElisaLou) April 23, 2025

I feel ya. Our official family portrait from my last swearing in. https://t.co/NlGdgnTq7s pic.twitter.com/1376KSin93 — Shad White (@shadwhite) April 24, 2025

The other parents sharing their own pics were equally as cute.

Say what you want about his politics (and I will), but I love how these kids are allowed to be kids in front of the cameras. Because this is exactly what it's like! https://t.co/Vo3uHh5ikD — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) April 23, 2025

Vance is all of us trying to just get one good picture with our kids DANGIT https://t.co/4mw5s9JFRh — RachelReneeReeves (@RachelReneeRee1) April 23, 2025

Then, the resorting to bribes and pleading.

I absolutely love the realness of our VP and his family🤣🙌🏼 https://t.co/FuTBuLvdaI — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) April 24, 2025

The best campaign for families ever conceived. https://t.co/oB6HNH88xE — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) April 23, 2025

And it’s beautiful because this is the reality of kids.



Children are the future. If we don’t show them patience and understanding, we can’t hope for it in the future — Kelly Jordan (@KJordan1579) April 23, 2025

Something for all of us to keep in mind.