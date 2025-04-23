The Vance Family's Taj Mahal Adventure: Proof That All Kids Refuse to Pose for Family Photos

Eric Swalwell’s Campaign Spent $42,000 on Childcare After the Election
justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on April 23, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Vance family took a picture in front of the Taj Mahal today and proved even the children of Vice-Presidents are hard to pose for pictures. 

It's a great picture and one they will cherish for a lifetime, for sure. Their children will look back with so much fondness on all of these memories. They are becoming little world travelers. 

Either that, or one of the parents are crying by the end. Heh.

Parents all across America know the feeling.

Yes, Vice President Vance needs a cooler get up, for sure.

It's so fun to see young parents at the highest level of government again. It's a great example to young couples. This shows parents can still have important jobs, small children and travel the world. 

Honestly, it wouldn't be surprising.

The other parents sharing their own pics were equally as cute.

Then, the resorting to bribes and pleading. 

Something for all of us to keep in mind.

