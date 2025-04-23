Dem de Aragua: Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Make the State Safer for...
Dual Citizen and PA Air National Guard Member Charged in Bomb Threat Plot Targeting Jewish Community

justmindy
justmindy | 11:15 PM on April 23, 2025
Twitchy

Well, that's terrifying and sickening.

We are training the people who plan to wreak havoc on our country. 

It's probably not a great idea.

It won't because Corporate Media is controlled by the Democrats and they won't like this story. 

If our military can't root out guys like this, it is truly terrifying. He was a walking and blinking sign for a big problem.

Make an example of him.

Oh, the media would have been all over it.

If we don't, we are in huge trouble.

It's terrifying to imagine.

