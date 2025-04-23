Dual Citizen and PA Air National Guard Member Charged in Bomb Threat Plot Targeting Jewish Community

Well, that's terrifying and sickening.
Mohamad Hamad, 23, a dual Lebanese/ US citizen and a member of the US Air Force Pennsylvania Air National Guard, is accused of lying to get a top secret security clearance. He is also charged with a bomb threat plot to attack Jews.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 24, 2025
In private messages he said that he is loyal to… pic.twitter.com/Xmgx3jffrY
Read the full indictment. https://t.co/inMLq052TG— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 24, 2025
We are training the people who plan to wreak havoc on our country.
Holy crap. Send his treasonous a** to Leavenworth. https://t.co/PdUG3Gadzs— #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 24, 2025
Why is anyone with dual citizenship allowed to serve in the military? https://t.co/49oKEUHSHp— Southern Mama (@mariekemph) April 24, 2025
It's probably not a great idea.
This story should make national headlines. Read the indictment against a dual Lebanese/US citizen and member of the US Air Force Pennsylvania Air National guard accused of lying to obtain top secret clearance and charged with a bomb threat against Jews. https://t.co/iqFZdiohHX https://t.co/ZBbA8Y9HKe— Yehuda Friedman (@YehudaJFriedman) April 24, 2025
It won't because Corporate Media is controlled by the Democrats and they won't like this story.
Sick, we do an awful job with background checks https://t.co/iFlx8ZneWD— anthonywest PROUD (@anthonywest2022) April 24, 2025
Good gawd…no more dual citizenship in our military. This guy should’ve been a red flag. 🚩 https://t.co/twNrYoD6kC— Julie Trimble (@jjbtrim) April 24, 2025
If our military can't root out guys like this, it is truly terrifying. He was a walking and blinking sign for a big problem.
Things are going great https://t.co/i7bkTp8Jix— ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) April 24, 2025
Why is a dual citizen getting a TS clearance? I’ve literally never heard of that in my 10 years in this space. Biden damaged our country more than we can even comprehend. https://t.co/hbYe8JTdtK— MAGA Oracle (@MAGAOracle) April 24, 2025
He belongs in front of a firing squad. https://t.co/1olNiL4y8j— Mark 🥓🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) April 24, 2025
Make an example of him.
Can you imagine how big this story would be had this been a Jewish guy or Israeli dual citizen https://t.co/d30S6qIv9f— Jim (@Jimactually) April 24, 2025
Oh, the media would have been all over it.
We are not deporting FAST enough https://t.co/wiIGzOWjgh— RedOkie (@red_okie1) April 24, 2025
The world really needs to wake up. https://t.co/9us8hDBOms— Sylvana 🇨🇦🇮🇱🎗️🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@syl_sylv7966337) April 24, 2025
They are in the highest ranks of our military.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 24, 2025
America must wake up. https://t.co/qEc8zy1dkh
If we don't, we are in huge trouble.
That is Treason. And I belive still punishable by hanging. https://t.co/NXufY8Z3pE— Golden Age Matt (@MattFromDeltona) April 24, 2025
Here’s a guy in America, not “an open air prison” and he wants to kill Jews, hates america. @ComicDaveSmith come and get yer boy over here.— Paul Revere (@RevereCA2VA) April 24, 2025
Hope that @SecDef, @FBIDirectorKash @POTUS have him removed and charge him to the maximum. Problem: How many more of these dual citizens are in our Military and National Guard, thanks to the failures of Obama and Biden?— Patty Martin (@PensFan07x) April 24, 2025
It's terrifying to imagine.
