Townhall Media's Doc 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER to Be an...
Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter Dies Aged 85
America First! JD Vance Says the India-Pakistan Conflict Is Fundamentally None of Our...
Seismic Stadium: Jumping Virginia Tech Metallica Fans Make ‘Enter Sandman’ a Richter Scale...
Lawyers for Letitia James Say FBI Probe into Her Alleged Mortgage Fraud Is...
Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News
Military Transition: Pete Hegseth Sets June 6th for Transgender Service Members to Resign...
VIP
Tim Miller: America Has Become ‘An Oppressive Hell for Non-Citizens’
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base...
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Topless Woman Is Not Guilty of Indecent Exposure
Gender-Swapping Dem Congress Critter Snarks at Gulf Rename, Ignores Own Name Change Hypocr...
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
VIP
Tim Walz: Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Dolls

Bill Melugin Again Adds Context You Don't Get In the Headline About Grandmother Facing Deportation

Doug P. | 10:01 AM on May 09, 2025
Meme screenshot

When it comes to softening headlines about the people who are arrested as the result of America having a president who is actually enforcing immigration laws, the media couldn't be more predictable. 

Advertisement

Here's another great example: 

Fox News' Bill Melugin will occasionally add context that these "journalists" just couldn't find room for in their headlines, and here's the rest of the story:

Well that's a bit different! The media fashioning their headlines to make it sound like the Trump DHS is snatching innocent grandmas off the street for no reason isn't an accident. 

However much you loathe the corporate media, it isn't enough.

Out: "Maryland man." 

In: "California grandma."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News
Warren Squire
America First! JD Vance Says the India-Pakistan Conflict Is Fundamentally None of Our Business
Grateful Calvin
Townhall Media's Doc 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER to Be an American
Sam J.
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Brett T.
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
Brett T.
Seismic Stadium: Jumping Virginia Tech Metallica Fans Make ‘Enter Sandman’ a Richter Scale Rocker
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News Warren Squire
Advertisement