Bill Melugin Again Adds Context You Don't Get In the Headline About Grandmother Facing Deportation

When it comes to softening headlines about the people who are arrested as the result of America having a president who is actually enforcing immigration laws, the media couldn't be more predictable.

Here's another great example:

Undocumented grandmother faces deportation after wrong turn in San Diego https://t.co/zNmQFhvWOX — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 8, 2025

Fox News' Bill Melugin will occasionally add context that these "journalists" just couldn't find room for in their headlines, and here's the rest of the story:

Some context you don’t get in the headline:



She had been living in the U.S. illegally for 20 years, has no drivers license (but was still driving), has no identification of any kind, and drove onto a military base where she was stopped and unable to ID herself. https://t.co/uKkgRVMCck — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 8, 2025

Well that's a bit different! The media fashioning their headlines to make it sound like the Trump DHS is snatching innocent grandmas off the street for no reason isn't an accident.

However much you loathe the corporate media, it isn't enough.

