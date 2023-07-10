Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after Roe (watch)

Vivek rolls out a new fundraising plan and the Twitter memes are...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on July 10, 2023
Live Action

This video from Live Action is one of the funniest YET most effective things we've seen on Twitter in a long time. Not only do they mock the pro-abortion movement, but the points they make about how it's so much better for all involved NOT relying on abortion ... having to be responsible, and think ... form relationships.

It's pretty spectacular.

See for yourself:

HAAAAAAAA ...

Too damn funny.

Unfortunately, it's not too far off from the real pro-aborts whining about Roe.

Far too many pro-aborts like to pretend women are just dragged around by their vaginas and forced to have sex. The whole 'sex is not consent' argument is very similar and just as embarrassing for women.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

