Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after Roe (watch)

This video from Live Action is one of the funniest YET most effective things we've seen on Twitter in a long time. Not only do they mock the pro-abortion movement, but the points they make about how it's so much better for all involved NOT relying on abortion ... having to be responsible, and think ... form relationships.

It's pretty spectacular.

See for yourself:

The Supreme Court changed our sex lives forever.



It’s been one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, which means they’ve been making abortion illegal everywhere.



So these are dark times. “I live in constant fear of a baby somehow finding its way into my uterus.” pic.twitter.com/9dQ7cdpYoz — Live Action (@LiveAction) July 7, 2023

HAAAAAAAA ...

Too damn funny.

Unfortunately, it's not too far off from the real pro-aborts whining about Roe.

Not too far from the real thing! https://t.co/KpVSjJ5bCB — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 7, 2023

"“I live in constant fear of a baby somehow finding its way into my uterus.” Oh noes, how can someone prevent that from happening?!?!? — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) July 7, 2023

Far too many pro-aborts like to pretend women are just dragged around by their vaginas and forced to have sex. The whole 'sex is not consent' argument is very similar and just as embarrassing for women.

Translation: I have to be responsible now and I don't like it! — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) July 7, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Roe vs Wade was based on a woman that lied and never had an abortion. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 7, 2023

It's true.

Banning abortion has never been about saving lives. It’s about punishing people for having sex. — Thomas Polega 🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@ThomasPolega) July 8, 2023

*eye roll*

There's always one.

The danger of satire is that a lot of people just don't get it. 🙄 — Jon Troyer (@theRTcafe) July 8, 2023

And that makes it really EXCEPTIONAL satire.

Like this.

***

