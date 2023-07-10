Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after...
Who they REALLY are: Lefties GO THERE cheering Biden for bullying his staff because THEY had it coming

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:58 AM on July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy readers know, Axios (yes, Left-leaning Axios) exposed Joe Biden for the mean, belligerent bully he really is. Not to mention the angry outbursts they described have been tied to dementia but we digress.

The guy is just a jerk. He always has been. And we're not even sorry for saying that. 

Even Obama said some not-so-flattering things about his then-VP; he wrote about Joe's temper in his memoir even, and that he didn't care for it. All of that being said, the Left is circling the wagons around Biden because even if he's a bully and a-hole, he's THEIR bully and a-hole.

We guess?

This is nutty:

They have it coming ... alrighty.

This person is GLAD he's abusive to staff.

HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we really shouldn't laugh because HOLY CRAP that is horrific but man ... what sort of person thinks abuse equals being a human being?

That damn tan suit that nobody really ever cared about .... sort of like how they still insist Trump said Neo-Nazis were 'very fine people'. Some talking points just won't freakin' die.

In other words, their skirts are too short. 

Abuse isn't 'passionate', Susan.

Yikes.

Scary ain't it? How willing they are to either blame the aides who are getting abused at work OR look the other way.

A reminder that people, policies, country ... none of that matters to the Left. Just power.

See what we mean?

***

