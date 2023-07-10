Who they REALLY are: Lefties GO THERE cheering Biden for bullying his staff because THEY had it coming

As Twitchy readers know, Axios (yes, Left-leaning Axios) exposed Joe Biden for the mean, belligerent bully he really is. Not to mention the angry outbursts they described have been tied to dementia but we digress.

The guy is just a jerk. He always has been. And we're not even sorry for saying that.

Even Obama said some not-so-flattering things about his then-VP; he wrote about Joe's temper in his memoir even, and that he didn't care for it. All of that being said, the Left is circling the wagons around Biden because even if he's a bully and a-hole, he's THEIR bully and a-hole.

We guess?

This is nutty:

Bless your heart. Either you're too young to remember or just ignorant of recent history. Biden...

A. Always dealt with a studder.

B. Always makes gaffes.

C. Always has a temper, especially when his staff isn't bringing their A Game.

D. Very pragmatic.

Circa 1980s. — EddieDexter, King👑 of Jinglings 🐳 (@EddieDexter) July 10, 2023

They have it coming ... alrighty.

Good. I love that he is a human being. — no alt reality (@noaltreality) July 10, 2023

This person is GLAD he's abusive to staff.

HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we really shouldn't laugh because HOLY CRAP that is horrific but man ... what sort of person thinks abuse equals being a human being?

Not sure why @Axios thinks this is news. — Amb. Adam Ereli (@erelija) July 10, 2023

Next you're gonna tell me he wore a tan suit. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) July 10, 2023

That damn tan suit that nobody really ever cared about .... sort of like how they still insist Trump said Neo-Nazis were 'very fine people'. Some talking points just won't freakin' die.

He expects his staff to have done their homework and cone to work prepared. — colette flanigan (@FlaniganColette) July 10, 2023

In other words, their skirts are too short.

That will be 10 Hail Marys, Joe. And go sit in the corner. How dare you be passionate. https://t.co/jvnC9vygYf — Susan ⚖️🇺🇦🌻☮️ (@SusanInDelaware) July 10, 2023

Abuse isn't 'passionate', Susan.

Good reporting by @axios. I respect a chief executive who cares passionately and pushes staff to be their best. He’s the leader of the free world, ffs! https://t.co/fxtUwilIfy — Andrea (@pauls_backman) July 10, 2023

Yikes.

Scary ain't it? How willing they are to either blame the aides who are getting abused at work OR look the other way.

A reminder that people, policies, country ... none of that matters to the Left. Just power.

Always good to see Dark Brandon content on my timelime https://t.co/0gnWy5wGYT — Dakota🏗️☀️🇺🇸 (@Dak0ta175) July 10, 2023

See what we mean?

