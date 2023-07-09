Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

Don't mind us ... we're just over here in the corner, throwing up a little in our mouths. Talk amongst yourselves.

A shirtless Joe Biden enjoys a relaxing day at the beach.



Biden has spent 353 days — 39.2% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/1IpnjlNglS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023

Just. Yikes.

Enter Brian Krassenstein riding to Biden's rescue:

Joe Biden went to the beach with his family on the weekend following Independence Day.



Presidents spend a good deal of time away from the White House. Smartphones exists. We have supercomputers of the Bush era in our pockets. Give the dude a break.



And if you are attacking… pic.twitter.com/Tzjx5yZq3R — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 9, 2023

Yes.

Biden is heroic for carrying his beach chair around on the beach ... he's a man's man. A REAL president.

Give us a freakin' break.

Oh, and nice subtweet of Trump going golfing. Aces even.

Weekend at Bernie’s. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) July 9, 2023

…from the book “I Wish Joe Biden Was My Dad” by Brian Krassenstein — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 9, 2023

Pass.

IDK I question this one. Why would a president be on a public beach like that with random folks just a few feet away? — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) July 9, 2023

Joe Biden went to board Air Force One, just as he does nearly every weekend. Just as most people do.



Presidents spend a good deal of time walking up and down stairs. This is a complex problem that many people struggle to overcome.



Give the Big Guy a break. pic.twitter.com/GB3YVanfKc — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) July 9, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Always thinking of the Big Guy.

Hmm I wonder where your “smartphones exist” defense was for Trump..? 🫠



You can’t have it 80 different ways when you’re covering for your senile failure of a president. — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) July 9, 2023

It was different when Trump did it.

Or something.

LEAVE BIDEN ALOOOOOONE.

***

