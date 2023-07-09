Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

Don't mind us ... we're just over here in the corner, throwing up a little in our mouths. Talk amongst yourselves.
A shirtless Joe Biden enjoys a relaxing day at the beach.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023
Biden has spent 353 days — 39.2% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/1IpnjlNglS
Just. Yikes.
Enter Brian Krassenstein riding to Biden's rescue:
Joe Biden went to the beach with his family on the weekend following Independence Day.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 9, 2023
Presidents spend a good deal of time away from the White House. Smartphones exists. We have supercomputers of the Bush era in our pockets. Give the dude a break.
And if you are attacking… pic.twitter.com/Tzjx5yZq3R
Yes.
Biden is heroic for carrying his beach chair around on the beach ... he's a man's man. A REAL president.
Give us a freakin' break.
Oh, and nice subtweet of Trump going golfing. Aces even.
July 9, 2023
Weekend at Bernie’s.— Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) July 9, 2023
…from the book “I Wish Joe Biden Was My Dad” by Brian Krassenstein— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 9, 2023
Pass.
IDK I question this one. Why would a president be on a public beach like that with random folks just a few feet away?— The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) July 9, 2023
Joe Biden went to board Air Force One, just as he does nearly every weekend. Just as most people do.— And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) July 9, 2023
Presidents spend a good deal of time walking up and down stairs. This is a complex problem that many people struggle to overcome.
Give the Big Guy a break. pic.twitter.com/GB3YVanfKc
Recommended
HA HA HA HA HA
Always thinking of the Big Guy.
Hmm I wonder where your “smartphones exist” defense was for Trump..? 🫠— Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@toughtalkty) July 9, 2023
You can’t have it 80 different ways when you’re covering for your senile failure of a president.
It was different when Trump did it.
Or something.
LEAVE BIDEN ALOOOOOONE.
***
