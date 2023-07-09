Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what...
AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of...
UFC's Dana White encourages other executives to give FREE tickets to The Sound...
At least Hunter Biden got to enjoy the fireworks this week
Taylor Lorenz: TikTok has replaced Twitter as the global town square
Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened
George Soros endorsing Ron DeSantis means you should vote Trump
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your mediocre LOSER life of marriage and...
Washington Post: Climate change deniers are largely absent this unusually hot year
CNN says 'Sound of Freedom' was created out of moral panics spread by...
WaPo reports gov't having hands tied on censorship 'unravels plans to protect 2024...
Megyn Kelly applauds Bud Light dropping out of the list of Top 10...
Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only...

Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:21 AM on July 09, 2023

Don't mind us ... we're just over here in the corner, throwing up a little in our mouths. Talk amongst yourselves.

Just. Yikes.

Enter Brian Krassenstein riding to Biden's rescue:

Yes.

Biden is heroic for carrying his beach chair around on the beach ... he's a man's man. A REAL president.

Give us a freakin' break.

Oh, and nice subtweet of Trump going golfing. Aces even.

Pass.

Recommended

AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of being the parody account (WATCH)
Sam J.

HA HA HA HA HA

Always thinking of the Big Guy.

It was different when Trump did it.

Or something.

LEAVE BIDEN ALOOOOOONE.

***

Related:

Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what they're told

AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of being the parody account (WATCH)

Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of being the parody account (WATCH)
Sam J.
Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what they're told
Sam J.
UFC's Dana White encourages other executives to give FREE tickets to The Sound Of Freedom movie
ArtistAngie
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your mediocre LOSER life of marriage and motherhood
justmindy
Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
Brett T.
Taylor Lorenz: TikTok has replaced Twitter as the global town square
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of being the parody account (WATCH) Sam J.