Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)

This. Is. Nuts.

Years ago, we'd have seen something like this and thought to ourselves, 'Yeah, RIIIIIIGHT,' but now in 2023? We've learned even the craziest of the cray-cray is oftentimes what's really going on or at the very least, close to it.

As we said up there ... this is NUTS.

NUTTY.

So very cray.

Watch:

BREAKING: Biden corruption whistleblower Gal Luft, who recently went into hiding in fear for his life, reveals how a mole inside the FBI was tipping off Hunter Biden and his Chinese business partners.



Luft came to the DOJ to alert them of potential crimes being committed by the… pic.twitter.com/Gl1bvVB3Oh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 6, 2023

Told you.

Insane-o.

Guess it's good to be a Democrat, especially when you're a Biden.

And that's the truth.

How much of this must come out before we see someone get arrested? — Brice Curry 🇺🇦 ✌️🇺🇸 (@brcinfay) July 7, 2023

Psh, didn't you know? It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

When someone is in fear for their life, but speaks out anyway, you should listen to what they have to say, very closely. Be careful Mr Luft, and we are so grateful. — Ms. Janet (@MsJanet8591) July 6, 2023

Seriously.

Funny how the DOJ will do whatever it takes to find something (anything) on Trump but this bombshell about Hunter Biden and the Chinese has gone nowhere. And we mean funny 'that's a crock,' not funny 'haha'.

***

Related:

ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and HOO boy

THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the White House says it all (watch)

SHOCKA! Sounds like Hunter Biden's 'sweetheart plea deal' was even DIRTIER than we thought (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP