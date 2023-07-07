Arrival of summer causes WaPo to dial climate change panic to eleven (and...
Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:57 AM on July 07, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

This. Is. Nuts.

Years ago, we'd have seen something like this and thought to ourselves, 'Yeah, RIIIIIIGHT,' but now in 2023? We've learned even the craziest of the cray-cray is oftentimes what's really going on or at the very least, close to it.

As we said up there ... this is NUTS.

NUTTY.

So very cray.

Watch:

Told you.

Insane-o.

Guess it's good to be a Democrat, especially when you're a Biden. 

And that's the truth.

Psh, didn't you know? It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Seriously.

Funny how the DOJ will do whatever it takes to find something (anything) on Trump but this bombshell about Hunter Biden and the Chinese has gone nowhere. And we mean funny 'that's a crock,' not funny 'haha'.

***

