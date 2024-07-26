BANANA REPUBLIC: 40 Former DOJ Officials Endorse Kamala Harris for President

Tell us more about how Trump is going to weaponize government and attack his political opponents.

For DOJ officials -- past or present -- to endorse any political candidate is alarming. Banana republic-level stuff:

Justice Department officials endorse Harris: "The stakes could not be higher" https://t.co/cCuwXOThkQ — The Hill (@thehill) July 26, 2024

More from The Hill:

A group of former and current Department of Justice (DOJ) officials endorsed Vice President Harris for president, saying the “stakes could not be higher” and warning of the implications of another term for former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch was joined by more than 40 DOJ officials in thanking President Biden for his years of service and his “historic decision to put the nation first and pass the torch to the next generation of leaders.”

Absolutely shameful.

Tells you exactly what their priorities are, and that they'd openly thward at Trump administration (not to mention the sort of 'justice' they'd mete out depending on one's political leanings).

Now, in fairness, these are former officials. But what makes us think the current ones don't share this sentiment? They just can't say it out loud.

Because they are criminals who need to be tried for treason when Trump comes in — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 26, 2024

They sure are.

They should all be fired for acting partisan.



Justice is not partial. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) July 26, 2024

We live in a society driven by lawfare now.

Justice has become partial.

Why are justice department officials weighing in on an election in the first place?



Calls into question their impartiality and credibility. Bad look. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) July 26, 2024

They don't care.

This is who they are.

What an interesting way to restore faith in the system — Latentem (@Latentem) July 26, 2024

Very interesting.

Democrats’ Project 2024 is scary — Nick (@Nickster0188) July 26, 2024

Absolutely terrifying.

I'm old enough when Justice at least pretended to be blind https://t.co/zCPu4FPXgD pic.twitter.com/Uu2zB45mbY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 26, 2024

The blindfold is off now.

The scary part about Project 2025 is the way Trump could use it to fill the federal government with officials loyal only to him, who might prosecute his political enemies. That's bad, I'm told. https://t.co/hHp1FyMeJH — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) July 26, 2024

This, of course, is (D)ifferent.

The very people that this administration weaponized to attack a political opponent is endorsing the same administration that weaponized them. #Shocking You do not hate bureaucrats nearly enough. https://t.co/amlnP23f0y — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 26, 2024

We don't hate them nearly as much as they hate us.

Excuse me?



The people who are actively prosecuting Harris' opponent are announcing their endorsements of Harris? https://t.co/eyDFnZAhEy — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 26, 2024

They sure are.

Who currently serving in the DOJ thought this was a good thing to do? https://t.co/I2YsYNlZzY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2024

Excellent question.

Dems/media/bureaucrats are running the 2020 playbook again. https://t.co/N0AKwnMMKm — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 26, 2024

They sure are.