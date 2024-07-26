BANANA REPUBLIC: 40 Former DOJ Officials Endorse Kamala Harris for President

In a Terrible Blow to 'Ear Truthers' the FBI CONFIRMS President Trump Was...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on July 26, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Tell us more about how Trump is going to weaponize government and attack his political opponents.

For DOJ officials -- past or present -- to endorse any political candidate is alarming. Banana republic-level stuff:

More from The Hill:

A group of former and current Department of Justice (DOJ) officials endorsed Vice President Harris for president, saying the “stakes could not be higher” and warning of the implications of another term for former President Trump.

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch was joined by more than 40 DOJ officials in thanking President Biden for his years of service and his “historic decision to put the nation first and pass the torch to the next generation of leaders.”

Absolutely shameful.

Tells you exactly what their priorities are, and that they'd openly thward at Trump administration (not to mention the sort of 'justice' they'd mete out depending on one's political leanings).

Now, in fairness, these are former officials. But what makes us think the current ones don't share this sentiment? They just can't say it out loud.

They sure are.

We live in a society driven by lawfare now.

Justice has become partial.

They don't care.

This is who they are.

Very interesting.

Absolutely terrifying.

The blindfold is off now.

This, of course, is (D)ifferent.

We don't hate them nearly as much as they hate us.

They sure are.

Excellent question.

They sure are.

Tags: 2024 DOJ DONALD TRUMP ENDORSEMENT KAMALA HARRIS LORETTA LYNCH

