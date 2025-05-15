Lying Windbag Chuck Schumer Presents MORE Proof That Trump's Running a Dictatorship (Just...
OOPSIE --> 2023 Video of Joy Reid and Jen Psaki NUKES Media's LIE About Not Covering Up Biden's Decline

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on May 15, 2025
Twitter

After Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper released their tell-all book about how bad things really were for and with Biden in the White House, media and Leftists (same difference) all over the place have been working overtime claiming they were fooled.

They didn't see it!

The evil Biden administration covered it all up!

Except, of course, we all know that's crap because all of us knew there was a problem, even way back in 2020. Remember when they all claimed it was because of his stutter? Good times.

This clip from Twitchy fave MAZE proves they were still trying to pretend he was 'normal' even as late as 2023.

Watch:

We imagine that the reason Joy Reid tripped in her home is very different from he reason Biden tripped during the Air Force graduation.

Just sayin'.

That they were.

They're all ready to make bank on the old man now that he's officially out of the picture. 

Evil, right?

NOT EVEN ONE.

Even though she worked for him for a year, and then went on to cover for him over and over again in her capacity as a talking head. They really expect anyone to buy their BS about the Biden admin being so clever they were able to deceive them WHEN HE WAS LITERALLY falling down during major events?

Give us a freakin' break.

