Lying Windbag Chuck Schumer Presents MORE Proof That Trump's Running a Dictatorship (Just Guess)

Just after taking office on January 20th, President Trump issued this presidential action: "Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects."

Senator Chuck Schumer probably wanted to say that makes Trump just like Hitler (or worse), but he opted for "dictatorship" instead.

Chuck Schumer: Donald Trump doesn't support offshore wind because he's a dictator. pic.twitter.com/bYKU2Y4jSs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

These one-trick ponies on the Left really need new material.

Chuck Schumer: Trump hates offshore wind...because he’s a dictator.



Pure 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/dJhL2tpTN2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 15, 2025

Because of course!

Hey Chuckie, only dictators force offshore wind on the rest of us https://t.co/HdKI7ekDFZ — Conservative Masshole 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) May 15, 2025

Schumer would love for the government to control every single aspect of our lives while hoping everybody believes that Trump's the authoritarian. Projection is Chuck's thing.

Chuck definitely knows about wind. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) May 15, 2025

Being a lying windbag means that Schumer absolutely knows about wind.

God he’s SO out of touch. I’m embarrassed for him. — Troy Dunham (@dunham_troyauth) May 15, 2025

Too bad Chuck's incapable of that emotion.

Dear Dems, This is not working. Try some substantive Policies that moves the needle to your side. https://t.co/K976iM9AKP — Hillbilly Libertarian (@Ryan_MurphyFoot) May 15, 2025

All the Democrats have is "Trump's a dictator" and "we demand that deported criminal illegal wife-beating gang members be returned to the U.S." Good luck with that, Dems.