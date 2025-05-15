Lying Windbag Chuck Schumer Presents MORE Proof That Trump's Running a Dictatorship (Just Guess)

AWKWARD: Audience's Reaction to Leslie Jones' Violent Meltdown 'Hating Trump Folks' Says S...
Doug P. | 11:22 AM on May 15, 2025
Twitter

Just after taking office on January 20th, President Trump issued this presidential action: "Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects."

Senator Chuck Schumer probably wanted to say that makes Trump just like Hitler (or worse), but he opted for "dictatorship" instead. 

These one-trick ponies on the Left really need new material. 

Because of course!

Schumer would love for the government to control every single aspect of our lives while hoping everybody believes that Trump's the authoritarian. Projection is Chuck's thing. 

Being a lying windbag means that Schumer absolutely knows about wind.

Too bad Chuck's incapable of that emotion.

All the Democrats have is "Trump's a dictator" and "we demand that deported criminal illegal wife-beating gang members be returned to the U.S." Good luck with that, Dems.

