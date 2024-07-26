FIGHT! Trump Announces Plans to Hold Another Rally in Butler, PA
WATCH: Kamala Is All in on Defunding the Police, 'Upending the System' and...
BANANA REPUBLIC: 40 Former DOJ Officials Endorse Kamala Harris for President
In a Terrible Blow to 'Ear Truthers' the FBI CONFIRMS President Trump Was...
Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater...
Flat 'Ear-th' Truther Wajahat Ali Demands Trump's Medical Records
VERIFIABLY FALSE: Judge in Defamation Case Rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Straight Up Lied...
No One Is Above the Law (Except Democrats): Charges DROPPED Against DC Protesters...
New Green Grift? Kamala Clearly Has No 'Fracking' Idea What She's Talking About
THIS Is Biden's Actual Legacy: Never Forget He Tried to Mandate Vaccines for...
History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN...
Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It...
President Trump Welcomes Bibi Netanyahu with a Hearty Greeting at His Personal Home...
Scientific American Shifts Into Propaganda Overdrive Explaining Expertise Kamala Harris Wo...

Buyer Beware: Divided Ohio Supreme Court Says Boneless Wings Can, In Fact, Contain Bones

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on July 26, 2024
AngieArtist

Okay, so the headline here is a little misleading, but it's interesting in terms of case law and a warning that labels -- including on food -- aren't always 100% accurate.

Advertisement

Here's more from the AP:

Consumers cannot expect boneless chicken wings to actually be free of bones, a divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday, rejecting claims by a restaurant patron who suffered serious medical complications from getting a bone stuck in his throat.

Michael Berkheimer was dining with his wife and friends at a wing joint in Hamilton, Ohio, and had ordered the usual — boneless wings with parmesan garlic sauce — when he felt a bite-size piece of meat go down the wrong way. Three days later, feverish and unable to keep food down, Berkeimer went to the emergency room, where a doctor discovered a long, thin bone that had torn his esophagus and caused an infection.

The court basically said that bones can still be present in boneless meat, because 'boneless' is a 'cooking style' (we disagree, but okay).

A surprise, like a Kinder Egg.

Recommended

VERIFIABLY FALSE: Judge in Defamation Case Rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Straight Up Lied About Georgia Doc
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Right?

'Boneless wings' are just a fancy way of saying 'chicken nugget' in this writer's opinion, anyway.

An excellent question.

Boneless is not a cooking style (in this writer's opinion, but she's not a lawyer). It's a form -- like seedless watermelon. They're specifying that this product doesn't contain bones.

And it doesn't seem like the Ohio supreme court made a distinction that a shard of bone (likely from a manufacturing error) is different from actual bones, especially referring to 'boneless' as a form of cooking.

Make it make sense.

Advertisement

Peace is restored across the land.

Not even once.

It is an erosion.

'Boneless' means something -- free from bones. We expect chicken nuggets to contain chicken, and beef to contain beef.

At a minimum, it seemed like there was an error in the quality control at some point and a man suffered a pretty serious injury because of it.

It does.

Tags: FOOD LAWSUIT OHIO SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VERIFIABLY FALSE: Judge in Defamation Case Rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Straight Up Lied About Georgia Doc
Amy Curtis
BANANA REPUBLIC: 40 Former DOJ Officials Endorse Kamala Harris for President
Amy Curtis
FIGHT! Trump Announces Plans to Hold Another Rally in Butler, PA
Amy
CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well
Sam J.
In a Terrible Blow to 'Ear Truthers' the FBI CONFIRMS President Trump Was Struck with a Bullet
justmindy
WATCH: Kamala Is All in on Defunding the Police, 'Upending the System' and Making Communities Less Safe
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
VERIFIABLY FALSE: Judge in Defamation Case Rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Straight Up Lied About Georgia Doc Amy Curtis
Advertisement