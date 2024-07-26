CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well

We can neither confirm nor deny if this actually happened but the story is so funny that we wanted to share it with you, dear reader. And, knowing what we know about Kamala Harris we could absolutely see this happening.

Advertisement

Beyond the fact Kamala is simply an unlikable and cringe-inducing harpy, she's just not cut out to deal with leaders around the world, especially Netanyahu.

Take a look:

Just heard Bibi laughed in Kamala’s face and blurted an audible "no" when she tried to get stern on a ceasefire by October, she got visibly nervous and just laughed back, awkwardly — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 26, 2024

Does she ever laugh and it's not awkward?

Just sayin'.

And again, as of yet we have not seen any other account of this happening but LOL ... it's too funny not to share.

Kamala Harris says she told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu she "will always ensure that Israel is able to defend itself, including from Iran."



A) The VP can't "ensure" anything.



B) Kamala is beholden to the pro-Hamas left.



C) Harris-Biden just unlocked billions more for Iran. pic.twitter.com/CUIS23vfZ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2024

Oh, and just in case you all wanted to see how Trump welcomed Netanyahu to America:

JUST IN: Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Mar-A-Lago after his meeting with VP Kamala Harris.



According to reports, Netanyahu was upset by Harris' public comments after their private meeting.



Netanyahu reportedly believes Harris could… pic.twitter.com/GIQKWt8sEZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 26, 2024

His post continues:

Netanyahu reportedly believes Harris could jeopardize a hostage and ceasefire deal."We hope that Harris' public criticism of Israel won't give Hamas the impression that there is daylight between the U.S. and Israel and as a result make it harder to get a deal," an Israeli official told Axios.

So maybe things didn't go so hot for Kamala ...

=======================================================================

Related:

Joe Was Better? LOL! CNN Has BAD News for the Democrat Elite Hoping for BUMP With Kamala Harris (Watch)

Liz Cheney Sucks ... In Other News, Water Is Still Wet (ActBlue, Liz? REALLY?!)

WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE to Leave the Race

THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Media Toads Trying to Make Trump Into a Coward for Refusing Kamala Debate

YIKES: Obama Sharing His OBVIOUSLY Staged Endorsement of Kamala Harris ONLY Makes Her Look WORSE (Watch)

=======================================================================