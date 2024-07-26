WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE to Leave the Race

The Democrat elite released their talking points and the mainstream media is running with them.

We all know they pushed Biden to drop out, that he didn't make the decision to do so just because he loves his country ... but that's not stopping the media from pushing what they've been told to push and that is the lie that Biden is a super patriot who put the country before himself.

Even though he said time and time again he did not want to drop out.

Case in point:

President Biden exiting the presidential race is one of the most "selfless acts" done by a top elected official in U.S. history, @ChrisCoons tells @GeoffRBennett.



"Because he loves our nation more than he loves his own personal ambition, he was willing to step aside," he said. pic.twitter.com/TEoKeiiDoA — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 25, 2024

Dude.

Bro.

C'MON MAN. THAT'S A BUNCH OF MALARKEY!

Even Chris Cillizza thinks so.

No really (yeah, we made the same face):

But, again, he *wasn’t* willing to step aside. Pelosi, Obama, Schumer and Jeffries had to push him.



Like, we were all there. We saw what happened.



I don’t get the re-writing of history. https://t.co/TpRdfYI6k3 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 25, 2024

Yes. We were all there.

We saw it happen in real-time.

But Chris should ultimately know better, he's seen them try to rewrite history before ...

What they did is not saving Democracy. Can’t admit it. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) July 25, 2024

That won't stop them from trying to pretend they have saved Democracy, and the media is falling right in line to help them.

You should see what's happening at Axios and GovTrack. — Pam D (@soirchick) July 26, 2024

Yup. They're literally trying to erase her history and who we know she is.

Dear Lord...even Cillizza can see this... https://t.co/sNkkuTQSq0 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 26, 2024

Crazy times we're living in.

