Stephen King Challenges Elon Musk To A 'Dad Joke' Competition

WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE to Leave the Race

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on July 26, 2024
CNN

The Democrat elite released their talking points and the mainstream media is running with them.

We all know they pushed Biden to drop out, that he didn't make the decision to do so just because he loves his country ... but that's not stopping the media from pushing what they've been told to push and that is the lie that Biden is a super patriot who put the country before himself.

Even though he said time and time again he did not want to drop out.

Case in point:

Dude.

Bro.

C'MON MAN. THAT'S A BUNCH OF MALARKEY!

Even Chris Cillizza thinks so.

No really (yeah, we made the same face):

Yes. We were all there.

We saw it happen in real-time.

But Chris should ultimately know better, he's seen them try to rewrite history before ... 

That won't stop them from trying to pretend they have saved Democracy, and the media is falling right in line to help them.

Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase From History
Doug P.
Yup. They're literally trying to erase her history and who we know she is.

Crazy times we're living in.

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN CHRIS CILLIZZA TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

