Surprise, Surprise: Guess Who's REALLY Banning Books in Schools (Hint: It's Not Matt...
Completely Unbiased CBS Journo Scott Pelley Reminds Grads Our Country (and 'Democracy') Is...
Planned Parenthood Award Recipient Nancy Pelosi Says Her Entire Political Mission Is About...

OxyMORONS: NBC News Says 'Hate Groups' Are Shrinking While Their Influence Is 'Mainstream'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 23, 2025
imgflip

Hello, ratio!

NBC News is having a rough week. They got busted a few days ago spreading lies about the Gaza war, and deleted their intentionally misleading post (but we snagged a screenshot!) and now they're back with what this writer can only describe as 'Schrödinger's hate groups:'

So the groups are shrinking, but their beliefs are somehow 'normalized'? 

Maybe the Left's definition of 'hate,' 'white nationalist,' and 'anti-government' are so broad they include things that are, in fact, normal.

But here's what NBC writes:

In its annual Year in Hate and Extremism report, released Thursday, the Southern Poverty Law Center said it counted 1,371 hate and extremist groups, a 5% decline.

The nonprofit group attributes this to a lesser sense of urgency to organize because their beliefs have infiltrated politics, education and society in general. Some of the ways they have done this are through pushing for bans on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, book bans and protests of drag story hours, the report says.

Last year, there were 533 active hate groups. These include groups who express views that are anti-LBGTQ+, anti-immigrant, antisemitic and anti-Muslim. This number has been steadily declining since reaching a historic high of 1,021 in 2018.

Oh, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), you say?

Your argument is automatically invalid.

This article was dropped when it was precisely to deflect from the Left-wing terrorist who killed two Jews in D.C.

It's almost like they work at getting us to hate them.

Yep. 

They're in full-blown defection mode.

'Never let a crisis go to waste.'

Garbage is offended by this comparison.

They've learn nothing. And they'll continue to learn nothing until they go bankrupt.

They'll always be trash.

This was on purpose, and we all know it.

Not nearly enough.

This comes from the same people who think men who say they're women are entitled to access women's sports, bathrooms, and safe spaces.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

