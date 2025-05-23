OxyMORONS: NBC News Says 'Hate Groups' Are Shrinking While Their Influence Is 'Mainstream'

Hello, ratio!

NBC News is having a rough week. They got busted a few days ago spreading lies about the Gaza war, and deleted their intentionally misleading post (but we snagged a screenshot!) and now they're back with what this writer can only describe as 'Schrödinger's hate groups:'

The number of white nationalist, hate and anti-government groups around the U.S. dropped slightly in 2024, not because of any shrinking influence.



Many feel their beliefs have become more normalized in government and mainstream discourse. https://t.co/WrHBpVSVjF — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 23, 2025

So the groups are shrinking, but their beliefs are somehow 'normalized'?

Maybe the Left's definition of 'hate,' 'white nationalist,' and 'anti-government' are so broad they include things that are, in fact, normal.

But here's what NBC writes:

In its annual Year in Hate and Extremism report, released Thursday, the Southern Poverty Law Center said it counted 1,371 hate and extremist groups, a 5% decline. The nonprofit group attributes this to a lesser sense of urgency to organize because their beliefs have infiltrated politics, education and society in general. Some of the ways they have done this are through pushing for bans on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, book bans and protests of drag story hours, the report says. Last year, there were 533 active hate groups. These include groups who express views that are anti-LBGTQ+, anti-immigrant, antisemitic and anti-Muslim. This number has been steadily declining since reaching a historic high of 1,021 in 2018.

Oh, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), you say?

Your argument is automatically invalid.

Leftist are literally assassinating people on the street but you think the story is people feeling free to call government workers retarded? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 23, 2025

This article was dropped when it was precisely to deflect from the Left-wing terrorist who killed two Jews in D.C.

Everyone hates you and you deserve it — Magills (@magills_) May 23, 2025

It's almost like they work at getting us to hate them.

A leftist gunned down two Jews a few days ago, and this is the headline you run? — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) May 23, 2025

Yep.

They're in full-blown defection mode.

You write this when the bodies from the left's latest murder spree are barely cold. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) May 23, 2025

'Never let a crisis go to waste.'

You are absolute garbage. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 23, 2025

Garbage is offended by this comparison.

Sweet fancy Moses while the headline alone is bad enough quoting the Southern Poverty Law Center in the lede as an impartial entity shows NBC has learned nothing about the distrust in my profession in the past week. https://t.co/GTwFsqRO0R — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) May 23, 2025

They've learn nothing. And they'll continue to learn nothing until they go bankrupt.

If anyone needed a reminder that @NBCNews is pure trash, here ya go. https://t.co/UGiPdGy41E — Kron (@Kronykal) May 23, 2025

They'll always be trash.

Great timing on this piece NBC. Just amazing work. https://t.co/fmcYNrtSXL — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 23, 2025

This was on purpose, and we all know it.

A leftist commie from Columbia murdered Jews so of course the media has to run cover



You do not hate the enough https://t.co/sSVNwzceoo — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 23, 2025

Not nearly enough.

Today I learned that “Male Supremacists” are now a hate group according to the SPLC. https://t.co/BAPS2A9hTh pic.twitter.com/cqDOZdgMMH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 23, 2025

This comes from the same people who think men who say they're women are entitled to access women's sports, bathrooms, and safe spaces.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

