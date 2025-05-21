Peter Doocy: The Lone Watchdog Who Questioned Biden’s Fitness from the Start
BUSTED: NBC News DELETED Lying Post About Babies Dying Due to Lack of Gaza Aid (We Got a Screenshot!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 21, 2025
Twitchy Meme

Earlier today, we told you how Rashida Tlaib -- who hasn't met an abortion she didn't praise -- is very worried about the babies who, according to the totally-honest-not-at-all-biased Gaza Health Ministry, won't see their first birthdays.

This must be the latest narrative out of Gaza, because NBC News also warned that 14,000 babies would die in 48 hours if Hamas didn't stop stealing humanitarian aid.

But that wasn't true, and NBC News deleted that post (but this writer snagged a screenshot):

Look at the views - 4.8 million.

NBC News issued an updated post correcting this 'reporting:'

Big difference between malnutrition and death, NBC News.

'Updated' to reflect that you were lying on behalf of Hamas.

Once again, Hamas should stop stealing the aid.

It's that simple.

Or, you know, they could release the hostages and stop attacking Israel.

Right. Points taken off right there.

There are a lot of rich folks and nations who seem wholly uninterested in helping out in Gaza.

They've been held hostage for almost two years now.

They can't use Planned Parenthood to bash Israel, though.

'Responsible journalist' and 'NBC News' go together like oil and water.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


