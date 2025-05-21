BUSTED: NBC News DELETED Lying Post About Babies Dying Due to Lack of Gaza Aid (We Got a Screenshot!)

Earlier today, we told you how Rashida Tlaib -- who hasn't met an abortion she didn't praise -- is very worried about the babies who, according to the totally-honest-not-at-all-biased Gaza Health Ministry, won't see their first birthdays.

Advertisement

This must be the latest narrative out of Gaza, because NBC News also warned that 14,000 babies would die in 48 hours if Hamas didn't stop stealing humanitarian aid.

But that wasn't true, and NBC News deleted that post (but this writer snagged a screenshot):

Look at the views - 4.8 million.

NBC News issued an updated post correcting this 'reporting:'

Around 14,000 babies face severe malnutrition if a lot more aid trucks don’t reach the Palestinian enclave soon, a U.N. aid group said. https://t.co/BIaObycglX — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 21, 2025

Big difference between malnutrition and death, NBC News.

This story has been updated to reflect that U.N. now says 14,000 babies face severe malnutrition if a lot more aid trucks don’t reach Gaza soon. U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher had said earlier that 14,000 babies could die in the next 48 hours if more aid wasn’t delivered. — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 21, 2025

'Updated' to reflect that you were lying on behalf of Hamas.

They “face” severe malnutrition if a lot more aid trucks don’t reach Palestine. Sounds like a prediction with an exaggeration of data to boost the fear.



NBC is only worth $4 million so obviously they can’t contribute. — Johnny Skidmark (@Skid5150) May 21, 2025

Once again, Hamas should stop stealing the aid.

It's that simple.

Or, you know, they could release the hostages and stop attacking Israel.

"a U.N. aid group says" — Florida Man World Order 📛🪽⛱️ (@_kevin1984) May 21, 2025

Right. Points taken off right there.

Have Soros spend his money to feed the kids rather than elect prosecutors that refuse to prosecute. — Simba (@roxydoxy1527) May 21, 2025

There are a lot of rich folks and nations who seem wholly uninterested in helping out in Gaza.

How many more hostages will die if they aren't released in the next 48 hours? — Lori Goldstein (@lgoldst) May 21, 2025

They've been held hostage for almost two years now.

Now NBC is concerned about babies? Planned Parenthood killed over 1,100 babies per week last year; I didn't see anything about this travesty. — Rational Hombre (@rationalhombre) May 21, 2025

They can't use Planned Parenthood to bash Israel, though.

This story is BS and has been retracted by the UN themselves. Be responsible journalists and delete this tweet. https://t.co/DT1uZeBAwm — John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) May 21, 2025

'Responsible journalist' and 'NBC News' go together like oil and water.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.