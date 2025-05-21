VIP
UK Woman Given 31-Month Sentence for Online Rant About Migrants

Pure Propaganda: Pro-Abort Rashida Tlaib Tries to Sell More Lies From the 'Gaza Health Ministry'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on May 21, 2025
Twitchy

One of the most abhorrent traits of today's Democrats is that there simply is no limit to their hypocrisy. This is particularly true when it comes to children and abortion. They will cry (and lie) about children being deported -- usually because their illegal immigrant parents take their children with them instead of abandoning them -- and in the very next breath, they will cheer on the murder of millions of unborn children through abortion on demand for any reason. 

This week's entrant in the Democrats' fake 'Won't Someone Think of the Children?' hypocrisy sweepstakes is one of the leading members of Congress's Hamas Caucus, Rashida Tlaib, who not only tried to pretend that she cares about the murder of children, but used Hamas's propaganda arm, the Gaza Health Ministry, to do it. 

In case anyone was wondering, no, Tlaib has never once expressed any outrage, sadness, or remorse about the Israeli Bibas children, who were taken hostage by Hamas and brutally murdered, along with their mother. 

And, unlike these '18 pages of babies' from the Gaza Health Ministry, we actually KNOW that those two children were murdered because we saw Palestinians dancing and cheering as their coffins were paraded through Gaza. 

Yes, she did. Because, like most Democrats these days, she lacks any self-awareness. Her only purpose is to rile up her shrinking anti-American base in a desperate attempt to hold onto power. 

Tlaib isn't just pro-choice; she celebrates abortion. And the number of those babies who never got to see their first birthday is far more than '18 pages.'

In fact, the vast majority of the more than 60 million babies killed in America by abortion ARE what Tlaib would call 'brown people.' 

It's not that they're the wrong ethnicity, it's that they are in the wrong hemisphere (and latitude). Therefore, they don't matter in her 'oppressed-class' warfare.

She won't. She doesn't care. 

But even setting aside Tlaib's hypocrisy when it comes to which babies matter and which do not, it is beyond laughable at this point that anyone believes any reports coming out of the Gaza Health Ministry. 

Even many legacy media outlets have (reluctantly) conceded that the numbers and other 'information' from the Gaza Health Ministry are pure Hamas agitprop, but that doesn't stop Tlaib. 

We know that the numbers released by Hamas are complete fiction. Yet certainly, some children, including many babies, have died as a result of the war that Hamas horrifically started on October 7. 

There's an easy way to put an end to it, but Tlaib never talks about that either. 

She won't demand that. She'll never demand that. 

Much like Hamas, Tlaib does not care about the Palestinian people. Their deaths, even at far lower numbers than the inflated lies that the Gaza Health Ministry puts out, are a useful political tool. 

And as a pro-abort, she certainly does not care about dead babies. At least, not about American ones. 

Tlaib only pretends to care about them because that is also a useful political tool for her. 

Or, at least she thinks it is. We don't think anyone is buying what she's trying to sell anymore. 

Tags: ABORTION GAZA HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT RASHIDA TLAIB

