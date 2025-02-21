Sit DOWN: Rashida Tlaib LECTURING Americans About Turning Our Backs on Children Goes Really REALLY Wrong

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We went to Rashida Tlaib's timeline to see if she had addressed the horrific murders of the Bibas babies, and while she is speaking about how disgusting we are to turn our backs on illegals and their children, she has said nothing about their deaths.

It's adorable that she thinks we will take her, of all people, seriously when it comes to 'turning our backs on children.

Watch this:

Her timing could not have been worse.

Then again, she's always gross; maybe the timing doesn't matter.

We don't expect any answers from her.

Oblivious. Or maybe she just doesn't care.

Awful.

Not counting on it.

Nope, not tone-deaf.

Evil.

This. ^

Despicable is putting it nicely.

Tags: GENOCIDE ISRAEL RASHIDA TLAIB

