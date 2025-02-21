Sit DOWN: Rashida Tlaib LECTURING Americans About Turning Our Backs on Children Goes Really REALLY Wrong

We went to Rashida Tlaib's timeline to see if she had addressed the horrific murders of the Bibas babies, and while she is speaking about how disgusting we are to turn our backs on illegals and their children, she has said nothing about their deaths.

It's adorable that she thinks we will take her, of all people, seriously when it comes to 'turning our backs on children.

It's absolutely disgusting to turn our backs on children. https://t.co/hmDmARaD6b — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 21, 2025

Her timing could not have been worse.

Then again, she's always gross; maybe the timing doesn't matter.

What do you call it when you just straight up murder them Rashida pic.twitter.com/wCWzW5oxVN — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 21, 2025

We don't expect any answers from her.

A US Congresswoman so oblivious to the suffering of Jews over the brutal murder of Bibas babies is not fit to sit in the United States Congress. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 21, 2025

Oblivious. Or maybe she just doesn't care.

Your friends just returned two tiny corpses of children murdered by them 500 days ago. They did not return the children's murdered mother. Rot in hell. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 21, 2025

Awful.

Any comment on the Nuremberg theater like display of the dead in Gaza today congresswoman? pic.twitter.com/5igbkD1F3a — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) February 21, 2025

Not counting on it.

You're not tone-deaf.



You just don't recognize all children as being equally precious, you hypocritical hack. pic.twitter.com/vGn1ASaWGD — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 21, 2025

Nope, not tone-deaf.

Evil.

The silence from you and your “squad” regarding those beautiful murdered babies is deafening!Leave this country. Get out. You and your gal pals are hateful, disgusting shrews who bring nothing but hate here. We’re sick of the whole bunch of you. — Jeannette (@mrsbartosz) February 21, 2025

This. ^

Speaking of turning your back on children, why have you never called for the return of the Bibas children?



While you were busy spreading blood libels about Israel, Hamas was busy murdering them.



You are a despicable human being. pic.twitter.com/PsnUhGVLST — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) February 21, 2025

Despicable is putting it nicely.

