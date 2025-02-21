Laughs in LOIS LERNER: Check Out Fear-Mongering BS Dem Sen Chris Coons Thought Would SCARE You About DOGE

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on February 21, 2025
meme

Democrats still think they can convince Americans to be afraid of DOGE seeing their personal information, so they will protest and try to stop them from finding the massive amounts of fraud we all know exist. In reality, they don't want Americans to see what THEY have been up to.

The fear-mongering is just pathetic (Adam Schiff retweeted this garbage from Coons, which is why we saw it):

He'll keep fighting to hide what they've all been up to.

Fixed it for him.

Laughs in Lois Lerner.

That and they're being found out.

He can't. 

