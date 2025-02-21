Laughs in LOIS LERNER: Check Out Fear-Mongering BS Dem Sen Chris Coons Thought Would SCARE You About DOGE

Democrats still think they can convince Americans to be afraid of DOGE seeing their personal information, so they will protest and try to stop them from finding the massive amounts of fraud we all know exist. In reality, they don't want Americans to see what THEY have been up to.

The fear-mongering is just pathetic (Adam Schiff retweeted this garbage from Coons, which is why we saw it):

Your Social Security number.

Your bank account information.

Your tax returns.



Senate Republicans just told America they want unelected DOGE bros to have access to all of it. I’m disappointed that @SenateGOP blocked my amendment, but I’ll keep fighting to protect your data. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) February 21, 2025

He'll keep fighting to hide what they've all been up to.

Fixed it for him.

Hahhahhaaaa - can you remind me who elected this person to have access to my personal financial data? pic.twitter.com/0aLfxkfdxU — Johnny Moline 🐊 🌴🦩🦎 (@johnmccumber) February 21, 2025

Laughs in Lois Lerner.

IDGAF if DOGE has access. The real reason you are crying is your gravy train has been stopped. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 21, 2025

That and they're being found out.

Social Security Administration currently employs approximately 6000 staffers, all of whom have access to your SSN, bank acct info, and tax returns. Please name the ones that have been elected, Senator. Name just one. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 21, 2025

He can't.

Nameless, faceless bureaucrats have always had access to all that data. Why is this any different? Your fear mongering doesn’t work, pal.



Remember when those bureaucrats illegally released Trump’s taxes? I do. — SoCalViews (@SoCalViews) February 21, 2025

Yeah, pal.

