Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation

REPUGNANT Never Trumper Stuart Stevens BLISTERED for Using Elon Musk's 'Daughter' in HATEFUL Attack on X

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on February 21, 2025
Meme

Elon Musk is having a grand old time at CPAC, and why shouldn't he? Thanks to Musk, conservative voices are no longer being suppressed on social media platforms as even toads like Mark Zuckerberg are trying to follow Musk's example. Not to mention without Musk, we wouldn't have DOGE and accountability at the federal level.

Musk has done so many awesome things that Javier Gerardo Milei got him a chainsaw, much like his own.

And for some reason, this so angered Never Trump and 'Never Won a Thing'er' Stuart Stevens off enough to bring Musk's daughter into an attack.

What? Why? For posting a picture of himself with a chainsaw?

Stuart might want to consider some therapy or anger management sessions.

Not to mention, the 'daughter' Stuart is referencing is actually his son, who thinks he's a girl.

*cough cough*

In more ways than one.

