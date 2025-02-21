REPUGNANT Never Trumper Stuart Stevens BLISTERED for Using Elon Musk's 'Daughter' in HATEFUL Attack on X

Elon Musk is having a grand old time at CPAC, and why shouldn't he? Thanks to Musk, conservative voices are no longer being suppressed on social media platforms as even toads like Mark Zuckerberg are trying to follow Musk's example. Not to mention without Musk, we wouldn't have DOGE and accountability at the federal level.

Musk has done so many awesome things that Javier Gerardo Milei got him a chainsaw, much like his own.

This is a real picture pic.twitter.com/HFSxrpbiju — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025

And for some reason, this so angered Never Trump and 'Never Won a Thing'er' Stuart Stevens off enough to bring Musk's daughter into an attack.

No wonder your daughter hates you. https://t.co/fh0MzNu4pr — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) February 21, 2025

What? Why? For posting a picture of himself with a chainsaw?

Stuart might want to consider some therapy or anger management sessions.

What is wrong with you. Maybe you should see a head shrink. Seriously — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) February 21, 2025

The digs Stuie is making relate to Elons eldest child, who is over 18 btw.

The child is a male who pretends to be a woman.

Stuie thinks he's funny.

But he is cruel. And a loser. — Mrs. Bartender ✝️ (@mrsbartender97) February 21, 2025

Not to mention, the 'daughter' Stuart is referencing is actually his son, who thinks he's a girl.

Children are off limits and you should seek some help. There is something really wrong with you. really wrong — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) February 21, 2025

Ok diddler, why go there? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 21, 2025

*cough cough*

In more ways than one.

