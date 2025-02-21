VIP
Go Home, Bro, You're DRUNK: Adam Kinzinger's 'Trigger MAGA' Game BACKFIRES in a Most SPECTACULAR Way

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on February 21, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Adam Kinzinger is so obviously farming for engagement here. We almost didn't write it, BUT the replies to his ridiculous game are too good, so ... here we are. Hey, we get it, Kinzinger has grown so boring that when we cover him our readers don't always click but this is pretty spectacular and at his expense so why not.

Seems he thought he could trigger MAGA and make it a game.

Don't make that face, we didn't put the lame post out there:

Following a man is super Beta?

What?

Doesn't he follow Zelenskyy? Didn't he follow Biden? What's really the most irritating about Kinzinger is that he's just not very bright. 

HA.

Democrats still gerrymandered him out of a job even after he tried pandering to them ... and he still just sits around whining about Trump all day. 

Again, not the brightest crayon in the box.

Not one.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Our favorite as well.

Heh.

Psh, triggering a liberal isn't nearly this complicated.

Just disagree with them about ANYTHING. That will do it.

==========================================================================

Related:

Scared SCHIFFLESS! Check Out Kash Patel's List of 'Government Gangsters' Who Are No LONGER Above the Law

TOOL-BAG Democrat Who THREATENED Elon Musk Rages on X About Being 'Silenced' and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

'America ALWAYS': FBI Director Kash Patel Writes First Post After Confirmation and LET'S FREAKING GOOOOOO

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post

Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month Accomplishments (Watch)

========================================================================

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER MAGA

