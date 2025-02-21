Go Home, Bro, You're DRUNK: Adam Kinzinger's 'Trigger MAGA' Game BACKFIRES in a Most SPECTACULAR Way

Adam Kinzinger is so obviously farming for engagement here. We almost didn't write it, BUT the replies to his ridiculous game are too good, so ... here we are. Hey, we get it, Kinzinger has grown so boring that when we cover him our readers don't always click but this is pretty spectacular and at his expense so why not.

Seems he thought he could trigger MAGA and make it a game.

Don't make that face, we didn't put the lame post out there:

Let’s play a game.



MAGA is a bunch of snowflakes. Trigger a MAGA in reply or Quote. I’ll start,



Gulf of Mexico

Trump is actually really afraid and weak

Following a man is super Beta — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 20, 2025

Following a man is super Beta?

What?

Doesn't he follow Zelenskyy? Didn't he follow Biden? What's really the most irritating about Kinzinger is that he's just not very bright.

Whoa that was so ruthless you made Adam Kinzinger cry. pic.twitter.com/LkR3X338aW — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) February 20, 2025

HA.

Weak, pathetic, slush fund child who’s sold out his soul & country for wars that do not matter while claiming ‘America First.’ pic.twitter.com/vWMpUuj3kS — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) February 20, 2025

Democrats still gerrymandered him out of a job even after he tried pandering to them ... and he still just sits around whining about Trump all day.

Again, not the brightest crayon in the box.

Not triggered here...but you are still a coward and Ukraine shouldn't get another nickel from us! — ConservativeGurl💗 (@ConservativeCD) February 21, 2025

Not one.

Third Term. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) February 20, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trigger @AdamKinzinger



There are only two genders.

Ukraine Azov are Nazis and losing the war.

NAFO are a bunch of wannabe degenerate unemployed feds.

And my favorite

“America first“ — ALPHAWARRIOR (@xAlphaWarriorx) February 21, 2025

Our favorite as well.

Cry more Ukraine boi. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) February 21, 2025

Let's play a game.



Let's count all of the Range Safety Violations Adam Kinzinger and Lucas Kunce are committing in this picture. pic.twitter.com/QflbRzqYqM — TheDarkRenegade(The Armed Pocket Jew) (@RenegadeMarine7) February 20, 2025

Heh.

This weak, but it is you. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) February 21, 2025

Trigger a Liberal:



*Men cannot have babies.

*Transitioning children under 18 should be illegal.

*No one can change their biological gender.

*School homosexual how-to books are pornography.

*Drag queens are groomers.

*Men who compete in women’s sports are cheating.

*God is real. — TruthfromRuth (@Oogabooga59) February 20, 2025

Psh, triggering a liberal isn't nearly this complicated.

Just disagree with them about ANYTHING. That will do it.

