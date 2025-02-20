Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month Accomplishments (Watch)

JD Vance ROCKS the First Day of CPAC Talking About Free Speech, Masculinity,...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on February 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It's been one month since President Donald J. Trump started his second term, and boy howdy, has it ever been a whirlwind of awesome. Well, unless you're a Democrat, Leftist, Socialist, or Progressive Goon, then this has probably been the worst month of your entire miserable lives.

But for those of us who love our country and want to see Americans put first, it has been SPECTACULAR. It was like the longest and best birthday party EVER, with cake and everything.

Stephen Miller said it far better today in front of the press, who you know had to sit and seethe quietly as he spoke about the president's accomplishments already.

Watch:

You DO NOT come to this country illegally.

You DO NOT get in.

He might as well have said, 'You DO NOT collect $200, you DO go directly to jail.'

And hot DAMN!

Bro dropped ALL the mics.

At this point, with Kash Patel's confirmation, anything is possible.

We're watching an overreaching bureaucracy lose more and more power over the people in real-time, and oh, Hell yeah. Trump is only getting started.

