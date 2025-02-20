Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month Accomplishments (Watch)

It's been one month since President Donald J. Trump started his second term, and boy howdy, has it ever been a whirlwind of awesome. Well, unless you're a Democrat, Leftist, Socialist, or Progressive Goon, then this has probably been the worst month of your entire miserable lives.

Advertisement

But for those of us who love our country and want to see Americans put first, it has been SPECTACULAR. It was like the longest and best birthday party EVER, with cake and everything.

Stephen Miller said it far better today in front of the press, who you know had to sit and seethe quietly as he spoke about the president's accomplishments already.

Watch:

BOOM: Stephen Miller drops a TRUTH BOMB in the White House Press Briefing room on ALL the accomplishments of the Donald Trump administration in its first 30 days.



🔥pic.twitter.com/xB7ANIk7w1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2025

You DO NOT come to this country illegally.

You DO NOT get in.

He might as well have said, 'You DO NOT collect $200, you DO go directly to jail.'

And hot DAMN!

Bro dropped ALL the mics.

I want everyone involved in the fraud of our money to be frog marched to jail. Only then will I be fully happy. — TruthHurts (@TruthHurtsYou) February 20, 2025

At this point, with Kash Patel's confirmation, anything is possible.

We're watching an overreaching bureaucracy lose more and more power over the people in real-time, and oh, Hell yeah. Trump is only getting started.

==========================================================================

Related:

Little Dickie Durbin Already Crying Over Kash Patel Confirmation in a Thread on X Is a GLORIOUS Thing

Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening About His Deleted Posts

FL RINO Randy Fine Wants to Outlaw Process Servers AFTER Video of Him Hiding from One Goes VIRAL (Watch)

BUCKLE UP! Trump's Top Prosecutor Launches Operation Whirlwind and HOOBOY It's About to Get REAL for Dems

Scott Jennings DESTROYS the 'Sacred' Associated Press By Introducing Readers to Who They Really ARE

LOL, the Look on Adam Schiff's FACE! Kash Patel 'Resistance' Protest Is Just HILARIOUSLY Pathetic (Pic)

========================================================================