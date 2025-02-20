Little Dickie Durbin Already Crying Over Kash Patel Confirmation in a Thread on...
JD Vance Has a Message for Young Men

Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening About His Deleted Posts

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, Peter Strzok deleted ALL of his posts on X, almost as if he's trying to hide something. Gosh, whatever could that be? Hrm.

We wonder if the timing of his 'cleaning house' had anything to do with Kash Patel's upcoming confirmation.

Inquiring minds wanna know!

Little buddy. 

HA HA HA HA

Whether it's because Kash Patel is now leading the FBI (we love writing that) OR he can't take the heat of a second Trump administration, Strzok has officially cleared out everything he wrote on X. We checked Leftist 'Safe Haven', BlueSky, and he's not there either.

Wonder WHY? And c'mon, he has to know tweets/posts are FOREVER, yes?

Ahem.

He probably should be.

Sounds like it.

The guy openly texted his girlfriend on the side about interfering with the president, let's not pretend he's the brightest crayon in the box.

Someone should remind Strzok he can run but can't hide.

