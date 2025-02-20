Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening About His Deleted Posts

As Twitchy readers know, Peter Strzok deleted ALL of his posts on X, almost as if he's trying to hide something. Gosh, whatever could that be? Hrm.

We wonder if the timing of his 'cleaning house' had anything to do with Kash Patel's upcoming confirmation.

Inquiring minds wanna know!

Little buddy.

HA HA HA HA

Whether it's because Kash Patel is now leading the FBI (we love writing that) OR he can't take the heat of a second Trump administration, Strzok has officially cleared out everything he wrote on X. We checked Leftist 'Safe Haven', BlueSky, and he's not there either.

Wonder WHY? And c'mon, he has to know tweets/posts are FOREVER, yes?

Will publish the Strzok Files sometime today for anyone who wants them.



Ran out of time yesterday with weather/show. — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) February 16, 2025

Ahem.

Someone is a little nervous about the "find out" portion of the program. — Mermite (@Gavin150575) February 20, 2025

He probably should be.

Sounds like it.

Totally forgot about this jackass. — South TX Gal (@BoxerchickTX) February 20, 2025

Does he think that X doesn't have his posts because he erased them? — B30 (@Wu1f_603) February 20, 2025

The guy openly texted his girlfriend on the side about interfering with the president, let's not pretend he's the brightest crayon in the box.

Someone should remind Strzok he can run but can't hide.

