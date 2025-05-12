NBC News Announces It's Tracking the Price of Groceries to Monitor the Impact...
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- to Learn Progressive Education Is a Race to the Bottom

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 12, 2025
Meme

The Democratic Party has wholeheartedly embraced the soft bigotry of low expectations. In the name of 'equity,' they've pushed to eliminate honors and AP classes because they were just too White/Asian, and it wasn't fair.

Rather than demanding other students strive for better and excel in school, they punished the achievers by dumbing down the curriculum.

And now Rep. Ro Khanna is trying to make political hay out of something his party did:

Get dragged, Khanna.

If only.

The Democrats are like locusts, moving in swarms and destroying all in their path.

No one accused the Democrats of being smart.

He's shocked and trying to find out who did this.

Hand the guy a mirror.

Yes it is.

Yes.

TRUTH.

And it shows.

Because it's 'unfair' and 'racist.'

That's why, at least according to Democrats.

Nailed it.

