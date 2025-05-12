Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- to Learn Progressive Education Is a Race to the Bottom

The Democratic Party has wholeheartedly embraced the soft bigotry of low expectations. In the name of 'equity,' they've pushed to eliminate honors and AP classes because they were just too White/Asian, and it wasn't fair.

Rather than demanding other students strive for better and excel in school, they punished the achievers by dumbing down the curriculum.

And now Rep. Ro Khanna is trying to make political hay out of something his party did:

It is absurd that Palo Alto School district just voted to remove honors biology for all students & already removed honors English. They call it de-laning. I call it an assault on excellence. I took many honors classes at Council Rock High in PA. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 12, 2025

Get dragged, Khanna.

If only someone had an in with the party doing this. — 💀🔪🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 12, 2025

If only.

Did you see what they did to Rowena Chiu? It's radicals in your own party who are doing this to school districts up and down the state. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) May 12, 2025

The Democrats are like locusts, moving in swarms and destroying all in their path.

Wow, Ro finally seeing the light. Perhaps there’s hope for education in CA.



Your party is destroying education in the name of equity. Dumbing down students so everyone is equally stupid.



How brilliant. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) May 12, 2025

No one accused the Democrats of being smart.

Why are you surprised? The left has been destroying quality public schools for years! — 1776 Project PAC | Text 1776 to 76176 (@1776ProjectPac) May 12, 2025

He's shocked and trying to find out who did this.

Hand the guy a mirror.

Progressivism is a race to the bottom. — Lisa Clark O'Neill (@LisaClarkONeill) May 12, 2025

Yes it is.

Anyone else think the only reason he posted this was to brag about his high school career like some dork version of Al Bundy? https://t.co/49A1Emq1Xi — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 12, 2025

Yes.

"DEI until they come for my son's AP classes" Democrat https://t.co/kOV1GbAV0C — technology sista (aspiring) (@typeclonghouse) May 12, 2025

TRUTH.

The purpose of a system is what it does. And the teachers unions, along with the Democrats that support them, want your kids dumber. https://t.co/U3po4uBQo1 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 12, 2025

And it shows.

This is sickening. Why not honor the students who deserve honors??? https://t.co/m1KNKg4PmZ — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) May 12, 2025

Because it's 'unfair' and 'racist.'

That's why, at least according to Democrats.

Every man who excels is proof that we are not all equal. They will do everything in their power to bury that proof because their false god demands it--for as long as we allow them to. https://t.co/FB4CtXNREj — Matthew E. Cochran (@matt_e_cochran) May 12, 2025

Nailed it.