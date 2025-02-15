'Trying to Hide Something'? All X Posts From a Certain Former FBI Agent Seem to Have Disappeared

It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: Dems Once Sang Different Tune When Clinton...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on February 15, 2025

Back in late 2023, former FBI agent Peter Strzok unloaded a particularly ironic warning about Donald Trump running for the presidency again: 

That's a special level of projection considering the reasons Strzok was fired from the FBI, including his anti-Trump texts with Lisa Page, another former FBI official. One of those text segments is in the photo above and it still sounds kind of insurrection-y. 

Now that Trump is back in office and there's new leadership at the DOJ (and soon the FBI), Strzok could know there's trouble on the horizon, or maybe he just decided his X account could use a clean slate for no particular reason: 

We looked too, and Strzok's posts have indeed vanished.

The Trump DOJ and FBI might soon be checking into the settlements the bureau made with Strzok and Lisa Page to the tune of at least a couple million dollars back when Biden was still in office. 

If that's the reason Strzok deleted his posts he could be shocked to find out later that the internet is forever. 

In a related story, Google searches for "criminal defense attorney" are way up in Washington, DC and the surrounding area. What could be causing that? It's a total mystery. 

