'Trying to Hide Something'? All X Posts From a Certain Former FBI Agent Seem to Have Disappeared

Back in late 2023, former FBI agent Peter Strzok unloaded a particularly ironic warning about Donald Trump running for the presidency again:

Former fed @petestrzok: “Whatever we see coming out of the Supreme Court, there is going — they can’t unwrite the 14th Amendment. There’s going to have to be some provision that if somebody engages in insurrection, that that does potentially disqualify them from the presidency” pic.twitter.com/lgMT1IzORW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 28, 2023

That's a special level of projection considering the reasons Strzok was fired from the FBI, including his anti-Trump texts with Lisa Page, another former FBI official. One of those text segments is in the photo above and it still sounds kind of insurrection-y.

Now that Trump is back in office and there's new leadership at the DOJ (and soon the FBI), Strzok could know there's trouble on the horizon, or maybe he just decided his X account could use a clean slate for no particular reason:

BREAKING: Former FBI agent, Peter Strzok removes all posts from his X account. pic.twitter.com/F3nm6Ov9sB — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 15, 2025

We looked too, and Strzok's posts have indeed vanished.

He’s panicking. Good. pic.twitter.com/3CL5Hnoxpw — Ty Nielsen ❤️🤍💙 (@TyNielsen18) February 15, 2025

The Trump DOJ and FBI might soon be checking into the settlements the bureau made with Strzok and Lisa Page to the tune of at least a couple million dollars back when Biden was still in office.

Someone's scared 😂 pic.twitter.com/17uNitLkTA — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 15, 2025

Someone is trying to hide something — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) February 15, 2025

If that's the reason Strzok deleted his posts he could be shocked to find out later that the internet is forever.

In a related story, Google searches for "criminal defense attorney" are way up in Washington, DC and the surrounding area. What could be causing that? It's a total mystery.