Elon Musk Might Change Position on Big Beautiful Bill Because Adam Schiff Opposes It

Full disclosure: there's no way we're sitting through an eight-minute video of Sen. Adam Schiff (we made it to 15 seconds). The only relevant part of the post is where Schiff picks Elon Musk's side in his feud with President Donald Trump over the Big, Beautiful Bill, which Musk has encouraged senators to kill.

Advertisement

I can't believe I'm saying this – but @elonmusk is right.



The "Big Beautiful Bill" is filled with all sorts of hidden and dangerous far-right pork.



Today, I want to talk about just some of it. pic.twitter.com/Yx7SNNPWyi — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 7, 2025

Musk joked that he just might change his position on the bill because Schiff opposes it, too.

Hmm, few things could convince me to reconsider my position more than Adam Schiff agreeing with me! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2025

🚨 UPDATE: Elon Musk floats reconsidering his position on the Big Beautiful Bill after Adam Schiff’s vehement opposition to it



“Few things could convince me to reconsider my position more than Adam Schiff agreeing with me.” pic.twitter.com/22sdSnRgME — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2025

Comment of the year — Small X account with banger content (@CryoGenitalLTD) June 7, 2025

If Schiff’s against it, you know it’s the right move. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) June 7, 2025

I like where this is going 🤣 — Alexandre Lores 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇺 (@alexandre_lores) June 7, 2025

@AdamSchiff is a reverse barometer to any correct decision. — Maine Guy (@esgriskguy) June 7, 2025

That’s one thing I can agree on. — 50 Shades of Green (@Vassiliadis504) June 7, 2025

If Schiff’s against it, maybe the Big Beautiful Bill’s worth a second look—opposites attract for a reason. — Tomer Rozenberg (@RozenbergTomer) June 7, 2025

All the Democrats are against it. Remember that they're a hive mind and always stick together, no matter what.

Dittoes for me, especially after Dollar Store Obama declared that people will die if the BBB passes. — Bud Brown (@BudBrownLE) June 7, 2025

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has indeed said "people will die" if it passes, and Chuck Schumer and other Democrats are calling it the "Well, We're All Going to Die Act."

If you are on the same side as Adam Schiff, you are on the wrong side. — Blake the Disciple (@BlakeDisciple) June 7, 2025

The BBB should be used as a starting point. It should contain more cuts. Let's get the damn thing passed though. Don't let perfection be the enemy of good. — Rich (@RichardWyl39256) June 7, 2025

It would be sobering to have Schiff tag you and say he agrees with you for once. That would be enough to make anyone stop and rethink their life choices.

***