LA Mayor ‘In Close Communication’ With ‘Immigrant Rights Community Organizations'
Pro-Illegal Alien Thug Fearlessly Hurls Projectiles at Speeding ICE Vehicles Near Los Ange...
Media Trots Out Obama's Former Doctor to Help Push the 'We Missed It'...
Antifa Breaking Up Cement Bollards for Projectiles Against Law Enforcement
Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather to Interfere with a Major ICE Crackdown at a...
FBI Director Kash Patel Has a 2-Word Response to L.A. Mayor Karen 'We...
Groundhog Day: Scott Jennings Likens Dealing with CNN Dems to Living Bill Murray’s...
It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Found Yet Another Exception to 'No One Is Above...
Just for Fun: The San Andreas Fault and Mt. St. Helens Give Us...
USA Today's Ratio-Palooza Continues (This Time for Spin on 'Maryland Dad' Abrego Garcia)
This Week on Capitol Hill - Elon Goes After President Trump Over the...
Riley Gaines Helps Set USA Today Up for Another HUGE Ratio (This Might...
VIP
He's STILL Doing This? Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Says Trump Owes Abrego...
Riley Gaines Won't Let Simone Biles Stop Her From Standing Up for Women...

Elon Musk Might Change Position on Big Beautiful Bill Because Adam Schiff Opposes It

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 07, 2025

Full disclosure: there's no way we're sitting through an eight-minute video of Sen. Adam Schiff (we made it to 15 seconds). The only relevant part of the post is where Schiff picks Elon Musk's side in his feud with President Donald Trump over the Big, Beautiful Bill, which Musk has encouraged senators to kill.

Advertisement

Musk joked that he just might change his position on the bill because Schiff opposes it, too.

Recommended

Pro-Illegal Alien Thug Fearlessly Hurls Projectiles at Speeding ICE Vehicles Near Los Angeles (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

All the Democrats are against it. Remember that they're a hive mind and always stick together, no matter what.

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has indeed said "people will die" if it passes, and Chuck Schumer and other Democrats are calling it the "Well, We're All Going to Die Act."

It would be sobering to have Schiff tag you and say he agrees with you for once. That would be enough to make anyone stop and rethink their life choices.

***

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Illegal Alien Thug Fearlessly Hurls Projectiles at Speeding ICE Vehicles Near Los Angeles (WATCH)
Warren Squire
LA Mayor ‘In Close Communication’ With ‘Immigrant Rights Community Organizations'
Brett T.
Antifa Breaking Up Cement Bollards for Projectiles Against Law Enforcement
Brett T.
It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Found Yet Another Exception to 'No One Is Above the Law'
Doug P.
FBI Director Kash Patel Has a 2-Word Response to L.A. Mayor Karen 'We Will Not Stand for This' Bass
Doug P.
Riley Gaines Helps Set USA Today Up for Another HUGE Ratio (This Might End Up Being a Record)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pro-Illegal Alien Thug Fearlessly Hurls Projectiles at Speeding ICE Vehicles Near Los Angeles (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement