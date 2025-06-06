Eyeroll Alert! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Says 'People Will Die' If the Big Beautiful Bill Passes

A lot of focus has been on the spat between President Trump and Elon Musk, but there's still work that needs to be done as debate continues over the so-called Big Beautiful Bill.

Advertisement

Tax cuts and making sure illegal aliens and fraudsters are removed from Medicaid rolls have of course triggered the Democrats, so they're resorting to the usual tactic: Lying like crazy.

When it comes to lying, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is of course front and center in the Dems' effort to stop the bill:

.@RepJeffries says Democrats are focused on "killing" the largest middle class tax cut in American history, while falsely claiming the One Big Beautiful Bill—which slashes red tape and unleashes energy—will "raise" costs.



The truth, of course, is the exact opposite. pic.twitter.com/GYEZxofsuw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 6, 2025

The other day Sen. Chuck Schumer said that "WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE" if the BBB passes:

UNHINGED: @SenSchumer says "WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE" if we pass the largest tax cut in history, block illegals from taxpayer-funded health care, and cut the deficit.



These are NOT serious people. pic.twitter.com/AFeiDuaYjR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries didn't quite get "we're all going to die" crazy in response to the BBB, but he did say "people will die" -- well, at least those of us who weren't already killed off by net neutrality:

🚨HAKEEM JEFFRIES: “People will die” if the Big Beautiful Bill becomes law.



This sounds like a bad SNL sketch. pic.twitter.com/uAT7ViJsWQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 6, 2025

All the Dems have is "_____ will kill you."

It's the same BS every single time.

Put this on the Democrat Family Crest:

Bingo.