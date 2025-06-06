Legacy Media ALREADY Trying to Exploit Trump/Musk Rift to Hurt DOGE and HOOBOY...
I'm South African. What They're Doing Is Exactly What the Soviets Did. (Rob...
BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and...
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From...
Bill Melugin Again Provides Info the Media Didn't Have Room for in a...
Annnd Democrats Just Get DUMBER: Dim-Bulb Eric Swalwell Hates Trump So Much He...
VIP
Step Aside, Climate Change! Florida Weatherman Now Blaming Inaccurate Forecasts on Trump a...
Alex Thompson Tries to Sell a Cognitively-Declined Joe Biden As a Good, Well-Intentioned...
Charlamagne tha God: Black Americans Should Follow KJP’s Lead and Become Independent Voter...
VIP
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Coming to America Is the Same As North Korea,...
Jessica Tarlov Lies About Why ICE Agents Are Increasingly Wearing Masks to Hide...
VIP
Gynecologist Comes to Grips With the Effects of Her Gender-Affirming Care
Student Suspended for Racial Bias for Using Term ‘Illegal Alien’
Is THIS What You Voted For? Fourth-Grader Separated From Family

Eyeroll Alert! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Says 'People Will Die' If the Big Beautiful Bill Passes

Doug P. | 12:05 PM on June 06, 2025
Screenshotted meme

A lot of focus has been on the spat between President Trump and Elon Musk, but there's still work that needs to be done as debate continues over the so-called Big Beautiful Bill. 

Advertisement

Tax cuts and making sure illegal aliens and fraudsters are removed from Medicaid rolls have of course triggered the Democrats, so they're resorting to the usual tactic: Lying like crazy. 

When it comes to lying, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is of course front and center in the Dems' effort to stop the bill:

The other day Sen. Chuck Schumer said that "WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE" if the BBB passes:

Recommended

His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From Americans for Illegals
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hakeem Jeffries didn't quite get "we're all going to die" crazy in response to the BBB, but he did say "people will die" -- well, at least those of us who weren't already killed off by net neutrality: 

All the Dems have is "_____ will kill you." 

It's the same BS every single time.

Put this on the Democrat Family Crest:

Bingo.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From Americans for Illegals
Sam J.
Legacy Media ALREADY Trying to Exploit Trump/Musk Rift to Hurt DOGE and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and Gloomers' FACES
Sam J.
Annnd Democrats Just Get DUMBER: Dim-Bulb Eric Swalwell Hates Trump So Much He Just Gave Up Bill Clinton
Sam J.
'Slow News Day': JD Vance Shows Why He's the Best Vice President EVER With Perfect Tension Breaker
Grateful Calvin
Bill Melugin Again Provides Info the Media Didn't Have Room for in a Deportation Headline
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From Americans for Illegals Sam J.
Advertisement