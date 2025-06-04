Chuck Schumer: 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE' If the Big Beautiful Bill Passes

You might remember back when we all died from net neutrality, the tax cuts in Trump's first term, pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Accord, DOGE cuts, and the list goes on. Somehow we're still here.

There's one page in the Democrat playbook when it comes to Republican initiatives, and that's to claim it will kill millions of people. Now Sen. Chuck Schumer has upped that to "it will kill EVERYBODY."

The "it" in this case is the "Big Beautiful Bill" that President Trump wants congressional Republicans to pass. Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are calling it the "Well, We're All Going to Die Act" and even Chicken Little is asking them to take the BS down a notch. Luckily for Chuck he had any sense of shame surgically removed at a young age so he has no problem pushing stuff like this:

UNHINGED: @SenSchumer says "WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE" if we pass the largest tax cut in history, block illegals from taxpayer-funded health care, and cut the deficit.



These are NOT serious people. pic.twitter.com/AFeiDuaYjR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2025

Scott Jennings knows what should NOT happen next:

No one should ever - ever - take these people seriously ever again ever. https://t.co/x5epm89Qp5 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 4, 2025

The fact that anybody at all still takes them seriously is fairly disturbing.

Yes we are all going to die, but not from this list of federal government wasteful programs! — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) June 4, 2025

The insane Democrats learned nothing from the last election and that's not necessarily a bad thing.