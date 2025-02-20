FL RINO Randy Fine Wants to Outlaw Process Servers AFTER Video of Him Hiding from One Goes VIRAL (Watch)

BUCKLE UP! Trump's Top Prosecutor Launches Operation Whirlwind and HOOBOY It's About to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on February 20, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

You guys remember Florida Republican Randy Fine, yes? He's the UBER-RINO who tried to take power to remove illegals from Gov. Ron DeSantis and give it to the head of Agriculture.

No, really.

And then, when he got called out by Dana Loesch and Christine Pushaw, he proceeded to make a total tool of himself while hiding behind the fact Trump endorsed him. We imagine if Trump really caught wind of the nonsense Fine has been pulling in Florida, he would not be so quick to endorse him ever again.

Case in point: after a video of Fine trying to hide under his desk from a process server went viral, he's not trying to 'outlaw' them in Florida.

Post continues:

... served in civil cases. This move has raised major concerns about accountability and access to justice.

Why does this matter? Fine himself made national headlines last year when he was caught on video HIDING UNDER HIS DESK at his state representative office to avoid being served for a deposition. Instead of facing legal proceedings like everyone else, Fine dove under his desk and later told law enforcement in a sworn statement he feared for his life, claiming he thought Hamas had come to kill him. He then tried to have criminal charges filed against the process server, the attorney, Jennifer Jenkins, and Robert Burns over the issue. None of which happened. 

He thought Hamas had come to kill him.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

We got nothing.


His own legislative aide contradicted him, stating in her own sworn statement that she wasn’t afraid at all and that they regularly pretend no one is in the office to avoid unwanted visitors. Her complaint was that the incident prohibited her from making her daily call to family in Russia from the legislative office which is another matter of concern. 

Fine then tells law enforcement he was hiring attorney Alan Landman to get out of the depositions. He ended up having to sit for both of them. However, he paid Landman from his campaign finances after admitting it had nothing to do with his office or campaign. That resulted in an ethics complaint for which he is scheduled to have a probable cause hearing in April as well as an ongoing  felony criminal investigation for illegally using campaign finances for private attorney fees. 

Wow. And this guy is a Republican?


Now, just months later, Fine is pushing a bill that would make it even harder for people like him to be held accountable in legal cases. 

Watch the video of Fine hiding from a process server, then read the bill for yourself: 

Link to the bill SB 826 https://m.flsenate.gov/session/bill/2025/826/billtext/filed/pdf

Link to Fine’s sworn statement to BCSO: https://youtu.be/wcgNBFhsvYg?si=ZkGOqKkehDl4DE2d

Link to his Russian assistant’s sworn statement: https://youtu.be/K_lBF-FBbss?si=VYAe7euLgMdKA2l8

What do you think? Should politicians get to change the law to avoid being served? 

We think NO.

Hell yes.

Let's not give him any ideas.

==========================================================================

Tags: FLORIDA DESANTIS

