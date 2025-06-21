VIP
Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retaliation Warning

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:02 PM on June 21, 2025
Carlos Barria/Pool via AP

President Donald Trump addressed the nation tonight after the U.S. Military carried out the successful bombing of three nuclear facilities in Iran. The destruction of the sites severely cripples Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

Here’s more of Trump’s address. (WATCH)

Trump has said for years that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

Not everyone was happy with the bombings. But, posters were quick to remind detractors that polling already favored Trump’s hardline position against a nuclear Iran.

That’s our prayer.

Some commenters say this has been a long time coming.

Iran would be smart to listen to Trump.

