Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retaliation Warning

President Donald Trump addressed the nation tonight after the U.S. Military carried out the successful bombing of three nuclear facilities in Iran. The destruction of the sites severely cripples Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

President Trump: “The U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime ... I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success.”pic.twitter.com/Z4cJoS8qDf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 22, 2025

Here’s more of Trump’s address. (WATCH)

PRESIDENT TRUMP promises that far greater pain will be coming to Iran if the regime doesn't return to the negotiating table:



"This cannot continue. There will be peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed." pic.twitter.com/qKL5j9hG1v — The Washington Observer (@WashObserver) June 22, 2025

Trump has said for years that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

Not everyone was happy with the bombings. But, posters were quick to remind detractors that polling already favored Trump’s hardline position against a nuclear Iran.

Good job, you just lost us the next two election cycles at least! — david schalk (@daveSchalkLB26R) June 22, 2025

His polling is about to skyrocket pic.twitter.com/KBY8LpyeOb — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) June 22, 2025

Calm down, karen. — Joel Austin (@Joelaustin1103) June 22, 2025

President Trump's actions just prevented World War III. — William Novic (@novic_william) June 22, 2025

That’s our prayer.

Some commenters say this has been a long time coming.

People all over the country are saying “It’s about time”. Those of you who are younger may not understand, but Iran has been a terrorist nation in “the name of religion” since 1979. Some of us have been here to see it all. — Tom Leemans (@Realfixitman21) June 22, 2025

They won’t say “Death to America” so easily next time. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 22, 2025

"ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT" pic.twitter.com/69OjOVrmgF — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) June 22, 2025

Iran would be smart to listen to Trump.