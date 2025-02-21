TOOL-BAG Democrat Who THREATENED Elon Musk Rages on X About Being 'Silenced' and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

As Twitchy readers know, Trump's top prosecutor created Operation Whirlwind to hold elected officials accountable for threatening public officials, including Elon Musk. Two Democrats, Chuck Schumer and Robert Garcia, have already received letters from the operation.

Garcia is very upset about being 'silenced' for criticizing Musk.

He's so silenced he can b**ch and moan on the platform Musk literally OWNS but go off, dummy.

Except, of course, he didn't just criticize Musk. He threatened him.

See for yourselves.

🚨NEW: US Atty for DC Ed Martin has sent Rep Robert Garcia a letter asking him to clarify his comments made about Elon Musk.



Garcia stated on Feb 12 about Musk: “Well, he is a d*ck, and I think he's also harming the American public in an enormous way. And what I think is really… pic.twitter.com/z9rdjPZrVS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2025

Post continues:

... important, and what the American public want is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country." In the letter, Martin states: “This sounds to some like a threat to Mr. Musk - an appointed representative of President Donald Trump...We take threats to public officials very seriously. I look forward to your cooperation."

And they wonder why their approval ratings are in the toilet.

You didn’t just criticize Elon Musk. You went on CNN and talked about bringing weapons against him and NOW you want to pretend it didn’t happen. Nobody is above the law. pic.twitter.com/iBL0JzON6v — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 20, 2025

You literally told people to bring weapons and use them against Donald Trump, Elon Musk and supporters live on national TV. You’re lucky you aren’t rotting in a prison cell. Maybe you will be soon, hopefully. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 20, 2025

No, this is what happens when you call for the use of “actual weapons” against him.



pic.twitter.com/oDFBSGSjDW — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 20, 2025

But it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Then, for whatever reason, David Hogg jumped to Garcia's defense. Except, of course, he doesn't understand why Garcia has been reprimanded. He's dumb enough to think it's simply about criticism.

HARVARD's finest right here.

This is the Democrat Party, ladies and gents.

Ain't it great?

