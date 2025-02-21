Sean Duffy Tells Calif. Tomato-Throwing Protesters Where to Direct Their 'Train to Nowhere...
TOOL-BAG Democrat Who THREATENED Elon Musk Rages on X About Being 'Silenced' and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on February 21, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Trump's top prosecutor created Operation Whirlwind to hold elected officials accountable for threatening public officials, including Elon Musk. Two Democrats, Chuck Schumer and Robert Garcia, have already received letters from the operation.

Garcia is very upset about being 'silenced' for criticizing Musk.

He's so silenced he can b**ch and moan on the platform Musk literally OWNS but go off, dummy.

Except, of course, he didn't just criticize Musk. He threatened him.

See for yourselves.

Post continues:

... important, and what the American public want is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country."

In the letter, Martin states:

“This sounds to some like a threat to Mr. Musk - an appointed representative of President Donald Trump...We take threats to public officials very seriously. I look forward to your cooperation."

And they wonder why their approval ratings are in the toilet.

But it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Then, for whatever reason, David Hogg jumped to Garcia's defense. Except, of course, he doesn't understand why Garcia has been reprimanded. He's dumb enough to think it's simply about criticism.

HARVARD's finest right here.

This is the Democrat Party, ladies and gents.

Ain't it great?

==========================================================================

========================================================================

