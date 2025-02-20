He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post

Full disclosure: we have been stalking Adam Schiff's timeline since Kash Patel was confirmed because of all the Democrats losing their minds; he will, of course, lose his the most. Perhaps because he knows the party is OVER.

Patel has Schiff's number, and he knows it. He had to know the moment Trump won, and Republicans took the Senate and kept the House, that he was going to have to start answering for some of the things he's done.

That didn't keep him from making a total fool of himself outside the FBI building this morning before the vote.

As if that would stop the confirmation:

There’s a very obvious reason why Adam Schiff is panicking outside the FBI building this morning…



Kash Patel: “Adam Schiff is the worst criminal in Congress in the last 250 years.” pic.twitter.com/9yiQBzHMEN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2025

Elon Musk simplified Kirks' post:

Adam Schiff is a criminal https://t.co/f2tbVUcsXg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025

And then Adam freaked out.

No, but if you’re looking for one, I am aware of a guy you work with that was indicted four times and convicted of thirty-four felonies. https://t.co/BZ4Lk0HGg3 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 20, 2025

He just keeps digging, you know?

STFU pencil neck.



You were censured for lying.



How big of a liar do you have to be for an entire body of professional liars to officially censure you for lying? — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 20, 2025

Not to mention he was preemptively pardoned by Joe Biden.

You accepted a pardon,but accepting you admit you broke the law. See Burdick vs. US. pic.twitter.com/wxk8WOwx2T — El Perro Salado 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 🎰🍸 (@2piecehotnspicy) February 20, 2025

Ruh-roh.

He MIGHT want to lawyer up.

Just sayin'.

