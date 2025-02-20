JD Vance ROCKS the First Day of CPAC Talking About Free Speech, Masculinity,...
He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on February 20, 2025

Full disclosure: we have been stalking Adam Schiff's timeline since Kash Patel was confirmed because of all the Democrats losing their minds; he will, of course, lose his the most. Perhaps because he knows the party is OVER.

Patel has Schiff's number, and he knows it. He had to know the moment Trump won, and Republicans took the Senate and kept the House, that he was going to have to start answering for some of the things he's done.

That didn't keep him from making a total fool of himself outside the FBI building this morning before the vote.

As if that would stop the confirmation:

Elon Musk simplified Kirks' post:

And then Adam freaked out.

He just keeps digging, you know?

Not to mention he was preemptively pardoned by Joe Biden.

'Will Never Get Old'! Just for Fun Let's Relive MSNBC's Election Night Coverage and Cope Session
Doug P.
Ruh-roh.

He MIGHT want to lawyer up.

Just sayin'.

==========================================================================

Related:

Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month Accomplishments (Watch)

Little Dickie Durbin Already Crying Over Kash Patel Confirmation in a Thread on X Is a GLORIOUS Thing

Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening About His Deleted Posts

FL RINO Randy Fine Wants to Outlaw Process Servers AFTER Video of Him Hiding from One Goes VIRAL (Watch)

BUCKLE UP! Trump's Top Prosecutor Launches Operation Whirlwind and HOOBOY It's About to Get REAL for Dems

Scott Jennings DESTROYS the 'Sacred' Associated Press By Introducing Readers to Who They Really ARE

========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF FBI KASH PATEL

'Will Never Get Old'! Just for Fun Let's Relive MSNBC's Election Night Coverage and Cope Session
Doug P.
