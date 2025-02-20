Hamas Parades the Caskets of the Murdered Hostages Through the Streets
JD Vance ROCKS the First Day of CPAC Talking About Free Speech, Masculinity,...
He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When...
'Cruel and Despicable': Hamas' Depraved Hostage Handover Crossed a Line Even for the...
Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month...
UNMANNED: X Users Roast Regional Airline Behind Delta's Toronto Runway Crash So Hard...
‘Our Hearts Are Cracked But Our Spirit Is Not Broken.’ Watch Netanyahu Speak...
Little Dickie Durbin Already Crying Over Kash Patel Confirmation in a Thread on...
Budget Battles in Congress: Akash Chougule Breaks Down Trump’s Latest Move
Grab the Popcorn! Elon Musk Suggests DOGE May Soon Investigate and Audit Ukraine...
Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening...
Stephen Miller Rips White House Reporters for Covering Up Biden Cognitive Decline to...
Title IX Is Still in Trouble
'Lawyer Up!' Senate Votes to Make Kash Patel the Next FBI Director As...

'America ALWAYS': FBI Director Kash Patel Writes First Post After Confirmation and LET'S FREAKING GOOOOOO

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:20 PM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

FBI Director Kash Patel (that is so fun to write, and we smile every time we write it) posted for the first time as director after his drawn-out confirmation and it does not disappoint. Take a look:

Advertisement

His post continues:

... 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today.

My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI.

Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of.

And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.

Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work.

If that doesn't make you want to run through a brick wall, we don't know what will.

Recommended

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seriously! LET'S GOOOOOOOOO

Let's kick some butt.

==========================================================================

Related:

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post

Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month Accomplishments (Watch)

Little Dickie Durbin Already Crying Over Kash Patel Confirmation in a Thread on X Is a GLORIOUS Thing

Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening About His Deleted Posts

FL RINO Randy Fine Wants to Outlaw Process Servers AFTER Video of Him Hiding from One Goes VIRAL (Watch)

BUCKLE UP! Trump's Top Prosecutor Launches Operation Whirlwind and HOOBOY It's About to Get REAL for Dems

Scott Jennings DESTROYS the 'Sacred' Associated Press By Introducing Readers to Who They Really ARE

========================================================================

Tags: KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post
Sam J.
'Will Never Get Old'! Just for Fun Let's Relive MSNBC's Election Night Coverage and Cope Session
Doug P.
Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month Accomplishments (Watch)
Sam J.
Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening About His Deleted Posts
Sam J.
'Cruel and Despicable': Hamas' Depraved Hostage Handover Crossed a Line Even for the United Nations
Amy Curtis
Little Dickie Durbin Already Crying Over Kash Patel Confirmation in a Thread on X Is a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post Sam J.
Advertisement