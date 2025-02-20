'America ALWAYS': FBI Director Kash Patel Writes First Post After Confirmation and LET'S FREAKING GOOOOOO

FBI Director Kash Patel (that is so fun to write, and we smile every time we write it) posted for the first time as director after his drawn-out confirmation and it does not disappoint. Take a look:
I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 20, 2025
Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.
The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of…
His post continues:
... 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today.
My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI.
Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of.
And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.
Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work.
If that doesn't make you want to run through a brick wall, we don't know what will.
We're lucky to have you! Clean out the deep state! pic.twitter.com/m2IMVRXSAd— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 20, 2025
THIS is what I voted for!!! Time to get to work, Kash!! We have your back! Now, clean house and get those kids back in line! 🇺🇸🫡😎— Hayley Smith (@Mrs_Gavin_Smith) February 20, 2025
Let's go!— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 20, 2025
Senate Confirms Kash Patel as FBI Director, Targeting of Pro-Life Christians Will End https://t.co/1CeCflXqNQ
Recommended
Congratulations, sir!— It's 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) February 20, 2025
Throw down that mighty hammer of justice!
Let’s goooo!! 🇺🇸
Seriously! LET'S GOOOOOOOOO
I am beyond happy for our country to have you as our Director Of The FBI. Thank you for taking on this job and congratulations Sir 🇺🇸— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 20, 2025
Let's kick some butt.
==========================================================================
Related:
He's NOT Ok. We REPEAT, He Is NOT Ok! Adam Schiff SNAPS When Elon Musk Calls Him a Criminal in Patel Post
Stephen Miller DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Media About Trump's One-Month Accomplishments (Watch)
Little Dickie Durbin Already Crying Over Kash Patel Confirmation in a Thread on X Is a GLORIOUS Thing
Awww, What Happened Little BUDDY? Lying Loser Peter Strzok In for RUDE Awakening About His Deleted Posts
FL RINO Randy Fine Wants to Outlaw Process Servers AFTER Video of Him Hiding from One Goes VIRAL (Watch)
BUCKLE UP! Trump's Top Prosecutor Launches Operation Whirlwind and HOOBOY It's About to Get REAL for Dems
Scott Jennings DESTROYS the 'Sacred' Associated Press By Introducing Readers to Who They Really ARE
========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member