'America ALWAYS': FBI Director Kash Patel Writes First Post After Confirmation and LET'S FREAKING GOOOOOO

FBI Director Kash Patel (that is so fun to write, and we smile every time we write it) posted for the first time as director after his drawn-out confirmation and it does not disappoint. Take a look:

I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support. The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of…

His post continues:

... 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today.

My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI.

Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of.

And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.

Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work.