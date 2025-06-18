'Stop that News!' MSNBC Conspicuously Dumps Out of Pete Hegseth Touting Trump’s ZERO Border Feat

On Wednesday, MSNBC saw that actual good news was getting out to Americans and quickly cut the live audio of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. It was doubly bad because this good news was the result of President Donald Trump keeping one of his major campaign promises.
See and hear for yourself. (WATCH)
MSNBC jumps in to cut off Pete Hegseth as he explains that ZERO illegals were released into the US in May 2025 under Trump —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025
— as compared to 62,000 in May 2024 under Biden. pic.twitter.com/370VEEyJA5
I'm sure their 4.3 viewers appreciate it...— Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) June 18, 2025
Can't let em know the truth though— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025
Of course, not... 😒— Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) June 18, 2025
Those White House flag poles were certainly much more important than ZERO illegal aliens flooding into the United States in May.
Let’s take a look at those numbers again. Also, one poster has a suggestion for Hegseth to overcome his audio being cut in the future.
Of course they did.— Farm Girl Carrie 👩🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) June 18, 2025
The numbers don’t lie however: pic.twitter.com/BFCZPgeflS
Don’t want those pesky facts getting out.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025
He needs to bring a big visual aid sign with words ZERO in big letters so everyone can see the truth even if they aren’t allowed to hear it— Faith (@mumzeefaith) June 18, 2025
MSNBC will have to cut Hegseth's audio and video feed next time.
Posters noticed the anchor seemed afraid to mention specifically what Hegseth was discussing when they muted him.
MSNBC: Defender of the Faith, because facts can be an inconvenient truth.— Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) June 18, 2025
“There is Pete Hegseth, talking about the budget….” 🤣— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025
They mean the budget of money we won't have to spend on more illegal aliens?— LoveHerMadly (@Xlovehermadly) June 18, 2025
June 18, 2025
Commenters wonder if there’s a person whose job it is to listen and make sure genuine news that is positive for Trump gets suppressed during live events.
I wonder who has the job at MSNBC to constantly watch the live feed and immediately order interruptions and focus shifts to stay on narrative. pic.twitter.com/yC4MP5cT3B— Magnum1ooo (@Magnum1ooo) June 18, 2025
Someone is getting into trouble. They allowed a positive comment about Trump on the air. Not MSNBC like at all.— griffitovic (@griffitovic) June 18, 2025
It’s mainly the producer’s job to make those decisions, but it’s not unheard of for a legacy media news director or higher up to phone into the control room and scream ‘Dump out of this video, it’s making Trump look good!’
