'Stop that News!' MSNBC Conspicuously Dumps Out of Pete Hegseth Touting Trump’s ZERO Border Feat

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:15 PM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File

On Wednesday, MSNBC saw that actual good news was getting out to Americans and quickly cut the live audio of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. It was doubly bad because this good news was the result of President Donald Trump keeping one of his major campaign promises.

See and hear for yourself. (WATCH)

Those White House flag poles were certainly much more important than ZERO illegal aliens flooding into the United States in May.

Let’s take a look at those numbers again. Also, one poster has a suggestion for Hegseth to overcome his audio being cut in the future.

MSNBC will have to cut Hegseth's audio and video feed next time.

Posters noticed the anchor seemed afraid to mention specifically what Hegseth was discussing when they muted him.

Commenters wonder if there’s a person whose job it is to listen and make sure genuine news that is positive for Trump gets suppressed during live events.

It’s mainly the producer’s job to make those decisions, but it’s not unheard of for a legacy media news director or higher up to phone into the control room and scream ‘Dump out of this video, it’s making Trump look good!’

Tags: BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

