Jim Acosta Jokes About Trump’s Deceased Ex-Wife While Jen Rubin Laughs

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 18, 2025
The Contrarian

CNN may have rid itself of Jim Acosta, but that hasn't kept him from creeping into our timelines. As we reported on Tuesday, Acosta told the left-wing Center for American Progress that the current media business model — the one that dumped liabilities like himself — has failed, allowing the far-right to infiltrate the heartland and lead Mom and Pop astray in their voting patterns.

Advertisement

What's worse than Acosta? How about Acosta and Jennifer Rubin, who had Acosta on her "Contrarian" podcast to comment on her "No Kings" Day special. "How many immigrants has [Trump] married?" asked Acosta, before bringing up his deceased ex-wife Ivana, much to the amusement of Rubin, who might take our advice to sit further back from the webcam. Like, way back.

Everything he says or does is a new low for Acosta.

His career is already over. CNN hired back Brian Stelter and left Acosta to twist in the wind — that's got to be humiliating.

Advertisement

