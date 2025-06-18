Jim Acosta Jokes About Trump’s Deceased Ex-Wife While Jen Rubin Laughs

CNN may have rid itself of Jim Acosta, but that hasn't kept him from creeping into our timelines. As we reported on Tuesday, Acosta told the left-wing Center for American Progress that the current media business model — the one that dumped liabilities like himself — has failed, allowing the far-right to infiltrate the heartland and lead Mom and Pop astray in their voting patterns.

What's worse than Acosta? How about Acosta and Jennifer Rubin, who had Acosta on her "Contrarian" podcast to comment on her "No Kings" Day special. "How many immigrants has [Trump] married?" asked Acosta, before bringing up his deceased ex-wife Ivana, much to the amusement of Rubin, who might take our advice to sit further back from the webcam. Like, way back.

🚨NEW: Jim Acosta drags Trump's deceased ex-wife Ivana into *UNHINGED* rant about immigration raids🚨



"How many immigrants has he married? He's got one buried at his golf course in New Jersey!"



"Immigrants always doing the jobs that Americans don't wanna do!"@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/qRuhNYYJII — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 17, 2025

A new low for Acosta. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 18, 2025

Everything he says or does is a new low for Acosta.

What a low life. These comments should end his career. — Greg Fischer (@GregFischer333) June 18, 2025

His career is already over. CNN hired back Brian Stelter and left Acosta to twist in the wind — that's got to be humiliating.

I could not imagine a life full of such hatred and vitriol. Pitiful and disgraceful. — Dom Perriello (@DomPerriello) June 18, 2025

The maturity level with these people is minus 0. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) June 18, 2025

Jim Acosta is a disgrace. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 18, 2025

What a disgusting pig. — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) June 18, 2025

They’re legal immigrants, dipshit! We republicans actually love legal immigrants (I’m married to one), despite the evil lies you spew. @JimAcosta — SwivelHips (@hipsh_iii) June 18, 2025

Dang, this is the ugliest 3 musketeers yet. Both in looks and humanity. — magajk (@MAGA_JKmoney) June 18, 2025

We think that's April Ryan in the middle.

You're really a bottom feeder if CNN fires you 😂😂😂 — VirginiaSlim (@redpack57) June 18, 2025

As usual, clueless Democrat propagandist Jim Acosta failing to grasp the difference between legal immigrants and criminal illegal invaders. — Steven Ackerman 🇺🇸 (@UnRepConsrvtive) June 18, 2025

He knows. He just thought he was being funny and hopes you're dumb enough not to know the difference between legal and illegal.

