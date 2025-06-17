Jim Acosta Fears the Far-Right Has Managed to Infiltrate the Heartland

As Twitchy reported Monday, former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran, who claimed to be "not that liberal," announced that journalists aren't supposed to be objective. "It's not our job to be objective, it’s to be fair and accurate," he said. Well, it's not your job anymore. Add that on to former CNN news analyst Chris Cillizza's claim that reporters don't root for a side.

Advertisement

And then there's former CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta. Well, he was the White House correspondent during President Donald Trump's first term, but we guess CNN decided they didn't need someone to showboat during the Biden administration, so they took him off the White House beat and gave him his very own show, which is no longer, we're not sad to say.

Acosta turned up at the progressive Center for American Progress to make it clear he was never objective. First, the words "far-right" have lost all meaning from overuse. As this editor often recommends, go to CNN's website and do a search for "far-left" and see how many results you get.

According to Acosta, the far-right has managed to get to Mom and Pop on the farm and led them completely astray, in part because we have a media that just doesn't work anymore.

You just know that Acosta pictures everything between New York and Los Angeles as farmland run by yokels.

ACOSTA: "The far-right has figured out a way to infiltrate the heartland."



"As it turns out, a lot of those folks vote in these elections."



"The business model for delivering the news in this country just does not work anymore."



pic.twitter.com/unNnFyDayx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 17, 2025

As it turns out, a lot of these folks vote, after being led astray to the far right by new media.

"The business model for delivering propaganda in this country just does not work anymore."



Fixed it. — Hank™ (@HANKonX) June 17, 2025

They lied to Americans for the past 50 years and are mad people went elsewhere for information. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) June 17, 2025

They have no idea what the real political composition of the US is.



None. — blakmac (@blakmaclives) June 17, 2025

Yeah which is exactly why @elonmusk buying @X was one of the greatest catalysts for free speech in history. Bad ideas are countered by good ideas only when you allow them to be scrutinized in a free speech environment. — ArtificeNation (@ArtificeNation) June 17, 2025

Didn't you hear? As soon as Elon Musk purchased Twitter, it became a hotbed on neo-Nazism. All of the "centrists" like Taylor Lorenz had to flee to Mastodon … no, wait … Bluesky.

Acosta missed the old business model, when Mom and Pop had only cable TV news, and the media was able to shape the narrative. But now the far-right has managed to infiltrate that connection and lead voters astray, sadly.

***