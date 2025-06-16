Gov. Tim Walz Calls for Decency After Minnesota Lawmakers Shot
Stephen Miller Says the Actual Crisis at Hand Is the Work of Sanctuary...
'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the...
VIP
The Erosion of American Family Bonds: How Leftist Culture Fuels Disrespect and Division
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10%...
18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensue...
Protester Blocking Traffic in LA Gets Squished (Video)
Here We Go Again: Awful Letitia James Targets the Heroes Actually Trying to...
VIP
No, LA Protesters: I Respect the Marines, Not You, Because They Earn It...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Trump's Plan to Incite Violence and Chaos in Blue...
Shakira’s Hypocrisy: Cries About ‘Fear’ in U.S. While Living Large with Green Card...
LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda
Ruben Gallego’s Postpartum Tweet Tantrum: Championing Moms While Ditching His Own Pregnant...
All Exits Are Open: NY Post Reports As Many as One MILLION Illegals...

Moronic Moran: Ex-ABC ‘Journalist’ Says Objectivity Is Not a Job Requirement In the News Business

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on June 16, 2025
Townhall Media

Just a little over a week ago, Terry Moran of ABC News posted an anti-Stephen Miller post on X. No one was surprised to find that yet another ‘journalist’ turned out to be a biased, emotionally-driven Democrat. ABC News let Moran go, and then he expectedly joined Substack, where almost all disgraced ‘journalists’ end up. Now, Moran is making the media rounds to promote himself. On Monday, he unintentionally explained why no one should trust any ‘journalists’ ever again by dumping on the most important pillar of actual journalism - objectivity.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Disgraced ABC journo Terry Moran is making the anti-Trump media rounds to cry about the Trump admin — 

— while claiming to be “not that liberal."

After launching another diatribe about the “venom” of Stephen Miller, he calls Trump immigration policy a “terror campaign."

“It's not our job to be objective, it’s to be fair and accurate” the now-fired hack goes on to claim.

It sounds even dumber coming out of Moran’s mouth. (WATCH)

His job now is to fade into irrelevance on Substack.

Moran doesn’t realize that fairness and accuracy both hinge on objectivity. He's just telling us why he was so horrible while at ABC News. Posters see it.

Recommended

'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves
Laura W.
Advertisement

Moran went to The Bulwark first because he knows they hate President Donald Trump as much as he always has. He knows he’ll get no pushback for being a biased hack.

Moran claims to be a centrist. Posters say his own words prove that’s a lie.

Advertisement

Moran joins a crowded field of former ‘journalists’ who are on Substack or similar podcast platforms. All coincidentally have turned out to be unhinged Democrats. Isn’t that something? He will be indistinguishable from Jim Acosta, Chuck Todd, Keith Olbermann, Don Lemon, and the rest.

Tags: ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS STEPHEN MILLER THE BULWARK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves
Laura W.
Protester Blocking Traffic in LA Gets Squished (Video)
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10% Flat Rate Surrender
justmindy
Gov. Tim Walz Calls for Decency After Minnesota Lawmakers Shot
Brett T.
18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensues
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves Laura W.
Advertisement