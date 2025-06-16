Moronic Moran: Ex-ABC ‘Journalist’ Says Objectivity Is Not a Job Requirement In the News Business

Just a little over a week ago, Terry Moran of ABC News posted an anti-Stephen Miller post on X. No one was surprised to find that yet another ‘journalist’ turned out to be a biased, emotionally-driven Democrat. ABC News let Moran go, and then he expectedly joined Substack, where almost all disgraced ‘journalists’ end up. Now, Moran is making the media rounds to promote himself. On Monday, he unintentionally explained why no one should trust any ‘journalists’ ever again by dumping on the most important pillar of actual journalism - objectivity.

Disgraced ABC journo Terry Moran is making the anti-Trump media rounds to cry about the Trump admin — — while claiming to be “not that liberal." After launching another diatribe about the “venom” of Stephen Miller, he calls Trump immigration policy a “terror campaign." “It's not our job to be objective, it’s to be fair and accurate” the now-fired hack goes on to claim.

Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics, emphasizes truthfulness, fairness, and minimizing harm. Objectivity helps maintain credibility and public trust. To that end, it is in fact a journalists job to be objective. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) June 16, 2025

Who's going to break the news to him. It seems it isn't his job at all any more. — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) June 16, 2025

His job now is to fade into irrelevance on Substack.

Moran doesn’t realize that fairness and accuracy both hinge on objectivity. He's just telling us why he was so horrible while at ABC News. Posters see it.

At least he's being honest that he's not objective. He's definitely not fair and accurate either though. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 16, 2025

He’s worried that if he actually admitted the truth about being a flaming, anti-Trump leftist — his “legacy” at ABC would be further tainted.



Thus the “I’m a centrist” schtick — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2025

I love how his first stop is at The Bulwark, which is anti Trump on steroids. Tim Miller has said that Trump supporters don't just have bad ideas, they're bad people. And that was in a segment on how to deal with your Trump voting family. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 16, 2025

The Bulwark is the perfect place for ol’ Ter to remind everyone how fair and accurate he is — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2025

Yes. 😂 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 16, 2025

Moran went to The Bulwark first because he knows they hate President Donald Trump as much as he always has. He knows he’ll get no pushback for being a biased hack.

Moran claims to be a centrist. Posters say his own words prove that’s a lie.

"I'm a proud centrist."



"This is how every single thing Trump does is disgusting and wrong."



Sounds real "centrist" to not point out a single positive part... — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 16, 2025

“Deportations are a terror campaign"



- Centrist journo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2025

"ICE agents are also nazis."



-Same centrist journo. — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 16, 2025

maybe he can get with Chuck Todd, Don Lemon and Jim Acosta to start a newsletter... — Mooses Felix 🇺🇸 (@MoosesFelix) June 16, 2025

Moran joins a crowded field of former ‘journalists’ who are on Substack or similar podcast platforms. All coincidentally have turned out to be unhinged Democrats. Isn’t that something? He will be indistinguishable from Jim Acosta, Chuck Todd, Keith Olbermann, Don Lemon, and the rest.