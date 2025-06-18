NBC News: SCOTUS Dealt a Major Blow to Transgender Rights; AP: Huge Setback

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to uphold Tennessee's ban on "gender-affirming care" for minors. Over at the liberal utopia that is Bluesky, people are already posting, "Kill a Supreme Court justice."

Advertisement

As Doug Powers reported, the Washington Post put a particular spin on this 80-20 issue, calling it "a polarizing national issue the Trump administration has seized on." Yes, they actually went the "Republicans seize" route.

But worse is the idea that this is a polarizing issue. Polls show that it's overwhelmingly supported. Do what you want to your body when you're an adult, but don't sterilize minors with puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery.

We didn't expect the rest of the media to be much different, and like the Washington Post, they all agreed that President Donald Trump was "targeting trans rights." The Associated Press called it "a huge setback for transgender rights."

BREAKING: The Supreme Court upholds a Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors in a huge setback for transgender rights. https://t.co/moVnfy3auH — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2025

The right to mutilate kids? If those are transgender rights, then yes, this was a huge setback.

It is not a setback at all when you join us in reality and recognize that transgender kids do not exist. It’s like lamenting a setback for unicorn rights. https://t.co/Q3r9iTK0RI — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 18, 2025

Transgender kids don't exist.



What does exist are parents with mental issues, taking it out on their children. — Old Curmudgeon (@1oldcurmudgeon) June 18, 2025

Transgender minors do not exist. Glad I could help — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 18, 2025

The Supreme Court upholds a Tennessee ban on the irreversible mutilation of children in a huge setback for those making it their life’s mission to irreversibly mutilate children — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 18, 2025

Not mutilating children is a step forward, actually. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 18, 2025

AP, how is this a huge setback? If they can't consent to a tattoo, they can't consent to an irreversible transition either. They can do what they want as legal adults. — Bala (@skorpien) June 18, 2025

It’s not a huge blow to anything.



It protects vulnerable kids.



Thanks — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) June 18, 2025

NBC News would disagree, reporting that the Supreme Court's decision dealt "a major blow to transgender rights."

BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds a Tennessee law restricting gender transition care for minors, delivering a major blow to transgender rights. https://t.co/QiUjyPfDlQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 18, 2025

"Restricting gender transition care for minors" is a nice bit of wordplay.

Can you elaborate on what "gender transition care for minors" actually entails? And why is it that Libs hide behind euphemisms instead of describing the literal medicine and procedures? — Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

There is no "right" to irreparably mutilate minors, you ghouls. — Pam D (@soirchick) June 18, 2025

Not a major blow. Minors can't consent to tattoos or irreversible body alterations. They can decide as adults. — Bala (@skorpien) June 18, 2025

What rights are you referring to? — Dr. Tororu (@DrTororu) June 18, 2025

The right of a 14-year-old girl to have a medically unnecessary double mastectormy, for one.

So mutilating children is a "right" now? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 18, 2025

Mutilating a minor isn't a right. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 18, 2025

Are you guys a news organization or a clown show? — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) June 18, 2025

They're all the same. The Washington Post says the Trump administration is "targeting transgender rights." AP says it's a "huge setback for transgender rights." NBC News says the decision is "a major blow to transgender rights."

What are these transgender rights they all speak of?

***