NBC News: SCOTUS Dealt a Major Blow to Transgender Rights; AP: Huge Setback

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 18, 2025
Journalism meme

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to uphold Tennessee's ban on "gender-affirming care" for minors. Over at the liberal utopia that is Bluesky, people are already posting, "Kill a Supreme Court justice."

As Doug Powers reported, the Washington Post put a particular spin on this 80-20 issue, calling it "a polarizing national issue the Trump administration has seized on." Yes, they actually went the "Republicans seize" route.

But worse is the idea that this is a polarizing issue. Polls show that it's overwhelmingly supported. Do what you want to your body when you're an adult, but don't sterilize minors with puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery.

We didn't expect the rest of the media to be much different, and like the Washington Post, they all agreed that President Donald Trump was "targeting trans rights." The Associated Press called it "a huge setback for transgender rights."

The right to mutilate kids? If those are transgender rights, then yes, this was a huge setback.

NBC News would disagree, reporting that the Supreme Court's decision dealt "a major blow to transgender rights."

"Restricting gender transition care for minors" is a nice bit of wordplay.

The right of a 14-year-old girl to have a medically unnecessary double mastectormy, for one.

They're all the same. The Washington Post says the Trump administration is "targeting transgender rights." AP says it's a "huge setback for transgender rights." NBC News says the decision is "a major blow to transgender rights."

What are these transgender rights they all speak of?

***

