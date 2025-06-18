WaPo Spin on SCOTUS Ruling Protecting Minors Is Chock-Full of the Usual 'Journalism'

As we told you earlier, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that upholds the right of states to ban what the Left and much of the media calls "gender-affirming care."

Our previous story contained the conclusion of the majority opinion, but if you missed that here it is:

'This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field. The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound. The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements. Nor does it afford us license to decide them as we see best. Our role is not “to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic” of the law before us, Beach Communications, 508 U. S., at 313, but only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment. Having concluded it does not, we leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process.



The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit is affirmed.



It is so ordered.'

The public sentiment over so much of what's going on these days -- whether it's enforcing immigration laws or about the mutilation of minors -- are called "80-20 issues" for very good reason:

Results in this NYT/IPSOS poll are something.



-88% support deporting illegal immigrants w criminal records

- 56% support deporting all illegal immigrants

- 79% oppose transgender athletes competing in female sports

- 71% oppose puberty blockers to minors for Gender Dysphoria. pic.twitter.com/qIqFAL3C9W — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 18, 2025

However, the media continue to report these things as if it's a major source of contention within the U.S.

The Washington Post called the SCOTUS ruling a "polarizing national issue":

Breaking news: A divided Supreme Court cleared the way for states to ban certain gender transition treatments for minors, a polarizing national issue the Trump administration has seized on in initiatives targeting transgender rights. https://t.co/er1uhGQE0W — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 18, 2025

It is in no way a "polarizing national issue":

Literally one of the least polarizing issues in America. No lessons learned. Ever, apparently. https://t.co/USNLOs9TBO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 18, 2025

Also you'll notice the Trump administration has "seized" again, and the "pouncing" can't be far behind.

If protecting children from monsters who sterilize them and remove healthy body parts is polarizing to you, that’s a horrible confession for you. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 18, 2025

Honestly not polarizing. Good on SCOTUS for allowing states to take actions to protect kids that have the overwhelming support of the American public. pic.twitter.com/P8PXMVN2j3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 18, 2025

An issue where 80%+ of the people oppose the wholesale mutilation and sterilization of children is not “polarizing,” WaPo. https://t.co/wiLsCSbT3L — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 18, 2025

Then there's the "divided" court. Yeah, about that:

A 6-3 court (“divided”) ruled in favor of an issue on which 60% of voters agree (“polarizing”). https://t.co/amFgh5gsl9 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 18, 2025

It depends on what your definition of "divided" is.