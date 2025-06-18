Dick Durbin Tried to Make the Biden Cognitive Decline Hearing About Trump and Failed Miserably

There was a hearing in the U.S. Senate today intended to get to the bottom of the obvious coverup effort to keep the truth about what was really going on at the White House during Joe Biden's four years from being public knowledge.

Some Senate Democrats didn't think it was important enough to show up at the beginning of the hearing and opted for some reason to skip a great opportunity to explain why their previous "sharp as a tack" claims were completely truthful.

However, retiring Sen. Dick Durbin was there, but he instead attempted to try and make the hearing about Trump. It was sad and pathetic, but hey, that's Dick Durbin. Yep, they've really got Trump now:

Dick Durbin hijacked the hearing on the Biden cognitive coverup to make the case that Trump is the one who is cognitively impaired.



Durbin's bombshell evidence was when Trump inadvertently said “EU” instead of “UK." pic.twitter.com/gyZBPKGCpu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025

At one point Trump said "EU" instead of "UK"? The Democrats who didn't think invoking the 25th Amendment with Biden certainly would like to do that now.

Durbin also played a video at the hearing.

This is sad and desperate even for Dick:

Seriously? Sen. Dick Durbin plays a heavily edited video of President Trump trying to claim he's mentally unfit.



This is the left's only defense of Joe Biden's real mental decline, and it's pathetic. pic.twitter.com/ecRWVmbgd3 — MRCTV (@mrctv) June 18, 2025

All this stuff makes abundantly clear is that the Democrats do not want anybody to know who was actually making the calls at the White House between January 20th, 2021 and 2025 while Biden was wandering aimlessly and recognizing former members of Congress in the audience who had previously passed away.

They covered it up for Biden, and now they have to cover up their cover-up. — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) June 18, 2025

That's exactly what the Left is trying to do.

Dick sucks, he always has, and he always will. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 18, 2025

Retiring so he doesn’t get primaried



Bet Schumer does the same — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2025

If Schumer calls it quits it might be because he doesn't want to end up losing to AOC.