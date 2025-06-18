For SOME Reason Senate Dems Skipped a Great Opportunity to Defend Biden's Cognitive State

Back when Joe Biden was still in the White House, Democrats, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, were saying that claims of the president suffering from cognitive decline were totally false. The gaslighting effort was off the charts:

Quick thread of Democrats who insisted that Joe Biden was perfectly fine



First up: Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/rPCkI8jypx — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 28, 2024

The presidential debate in June of last year and many other videos of Biden made it clear that wasn't true. What we were seeing was not, in fact, the "best version of Biden ever" as MSNBC's Joe Scarborough claimed.

Now Sen. Schumer is among Democrats trying to avoid the subject of investigating Biden's cognitive state because the country has hungry kids to feed.

The Dems are trying to pretend the investigations are GOP stunts but in fact it is quite important for the country to know who was really pulling the strings at the White House during the Biden years.

Today there was a hearing about Biden and the cover-up effort, and all Democrats on the committee were eager to show up and defend the former president's cognitive state. Wait, no they weren't. Go figure:

This morning, Democrat Senators refused to show up for a hearing on the cover-up of Joe Biden's mental decline



I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/ZDoJgTkQ3T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2025

Those missing Dems didn't want to defend what they previously said about Biden because they can't.

Cuz they all lied. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) June 18, 2025

Bingo.

Can’t explain how and why the democrats failed our country with covering up Biden’s dementia. https://t.co/AnVvcB1xy1 — Baltrus Dale (@BaltrusD82797) June 18, 2025

The Democrats were lying and the media helped spread their talking points (until some figured out they might be able to make a little money by writing a "now the story can finally be told" book).