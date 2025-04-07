Billionaires Before Babies! Hakeem Jeffries Claims MAGA Extremists are Starving Tots for Tax Cuts

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:44 PM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We’re used to hearing Democrats claim Republicans are going to force senior citizens to eat dog food to survive. But, Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries is choosing the other end of the age spectrum to go after MAGA supporters -  ‘they’re starving babies!’

Sounds like he's the one with a diaper rash. (WATCH)

'Billionaires before babies! Reeeeee!' Sure, Dems.

Speaking of billionaires, Elon Musk has Jeffries pegged as the real puppet.

That’s a given.

Commenters were laughing at the disingenuousness of Dems worrying about starving children when they are the party of abortion up to birth.

Posters point out how fake Jeffries is and how Dems have nothing positive or popular to offer.

The Republicans are not starving babies for billionaires. There is some starving on the Democrats’ side though. They’re starving for leadership and fresh ideas. Unfortunately for them, neither of those are on the menu for the foreseeable future.

