Billionaires Before Babies! Hakeem Jeffries Claims MAGA Extremists are Starving Tots for Tax Cuts

We’re used to hearing Democrats claim Republicans are going to force senior citizens to eat dog food to survive. But, Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries is choosing the other end of the age spectrum to go after MAGA supporters - ‘they’re starving babies!’

Sounds like he's the one with a diaper rash. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries: MAGA Extremists want to starve babies so their billionaire puppet masters can make more money.



21% approval is still WAY too high for this clown. pic.twitter.com/sOqRAIyqpa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 7, 2025

They literally need to invent a completely made up opponent to fight, because they lose horribly to the real opponent on every issue. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) April 7, 2025

'Billionaires before babies! Reeeeee!' Sure, Dems.

Speaking of billionaires, Elon Musk has Jeffries pegged as the real puppet.

Hakeem is not even a smart puppet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2025

Yeah, Hakeem’s strings are tangled and he doesn’t even know it. — Lyndy (@MJisMAGA) April 7, 2025

And he’s lying his ass off — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2025

That’s a given.

Commenters were laughing at the disingenuousness of Dems worrying about starving children when they are the party of abortion up to birth.

I wonder if Hakeem picked this one out of a hat…🤔 Yeah! Let’s go with ‘starving babies for billionaires’…that one should work! 🙄 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) April 7, 2025

They support Planned Parenthood.

There is no way they are worried about harming babies. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 7, 2025

Leftists just want to kill them in their mothers’ womb. — Bonny Wilson (@BonnyWilson1) April 7, 2025

Posters point out how fake Jeffries is and how Dems have nothing positive or popular to offer.

How can anyone listen to this guy and find him genuine?



Democrats are a horror show at this point - they have on messaging - just fear mongering. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 7, 2025

Democrats stand for nothing good or common sense. All they have is negativity towards anything Trump. Not one democrat has expressed anything of any value for years. Who would want to identify with a party of losers? — Red Kettle (@RedKettleks) April 7, 2025

Hakeem “21%” Jeffries. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 7, 2025

The Republicans are not starving babies for billionaires. There is some starving on the Democrats’ side though. They’re starving for leadership and fresh ideas. Unfortunately for them, neither of those are on the menu for the foreseeable future.