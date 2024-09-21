Twitter Laughs as Rashida Tlaib Denounces Cartoon That Accurately Captures Her Hateful Ideology

IRS Agents' Union Thanks Kamala Harris for 'Inflation Reduction Act' Money With an...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 AM on September 21, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Last night, Twitchy reported on a pretty hilarious political cartoon directed at one of the members of the Hamas Caucus, Rashida Tlaib. You can read the Twitchy article here, but in case you missed it, here is the cartoon: 

LOL. Pretty funny, right? Political cartoons are only funny when they are able to capture a kernel of truth and this cartoon has an entire microwave popcorn bag full of kernels. 

So, naturally, everyone in the Hamas Caucus and their surrogates in state government like Abraham Aiyash above was OUTRAGED. 

That's RAAAAAYYYYYCCCCIIIIIST, they shrieked. 

But the story got even better last night when the subject of the cartoon, the ignoble Tlaib herself, decided to chime in.

It's kind of perfect that the last word from Tlaib's tweet got cut off here. Can you guess what that word was? 

We'll give you three tries, but you'll only need one:

... It’s disgraceful that the media continues to normalize this racism.

There it is. Weird how the cartoon is racist when it is only directed at one person -- the terrorist sympathizer Tlaib -- and not at all Arabs or Muslims. 

But this is the gaslighting game they play. Fortunately, Twitter wasn't having any of it and fired back at Tlaib with both barrels. 

Oops. 

See, 'from the river to the sea' is the definition of racism since it is directed at a population, not a person. Oh, and it is intended to incite and celebrate the annihilation of that population. 

But that, of course, is lost on Tlaib. 

She will never stop because that is what she wants. She even says it out loud sometimes. So, of course, she tries to deflect from that by playing the victim. 

It's known as 'The Iron Law of Woke Projection.' And it never misses. 

HAHAHAHAHA. Throw it right back in her face. 

Others were less subtle: 

Welp. We can't really argue against that point. 

Not sorry even a little bit. 

The Streisand Effect was absolutely in full force last night. As Tlaib and her confederates went on Twitter to complain about how no one should look at that cartoon, it only resulted in more people seeing and laughing at it (and her).

BOOM. 

(Wait ... Too soon?)

We giggled a little bit there. 

There is no violin tiny enough for Tlaib's whining about how the cartoon nailed her dead to rights. 

We saw Daft Bints open for The Go-Go's in 1985. 

We will never, EVER get tired of Motorola memes, LOL. 

We tried. No lie detected. 

That's a great question that Tlaib will never answer. And in never answering it ... she answers it. 

Hey, look. It's another dead-on, balls-accurate political cartoon for Tlaib to complain about. 

We hope she does. The more she whines about getting accurately lampooned, the more people will see the cartoons that accurately lampoon her. 

She could stop all of this by simply coming out and denouncing antisemitism, affirming Israel's right to exist, and demanding that Hezbollah stop firing rockets indiscriminately into Israeli civilian population centers. 

She never will. And that tells us all we need to know. 

We can't wait for the next cartoon. 

