CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, CNN senior national security correspondent Juliette Kayyem suggested that DOGE cuts to weather services were responsible for people not being alerted to the deadly flood of the Guadalupe River in Texas.

This is an absolute tragedy. The question we have to ask is whether any ability to notify or warn was impacted by decreases/DOGE on weather services. I don't know the answer and we can't assume it; the camp may have been isolated. But I'd want to know if I were a parent. https://t.co/NT7acPtk7C — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) July 4, 2025

She must have read some of the replies to her ghoulish post because she dug her hole further, pointing out how MAGA and the right-wing were upset by "a chorus of us experts" attributing the death of young girls at a camp to cuts to weather forecasting.

MAGA and RW media seem very upset today as a chorus of us experts discuss the impact of cuts to weather forecasting. This is the world of disaster information wars. I say this: a total tragedy in Texas and we owe those young girls the willingness to learn from it. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) July 5, 2025

Sorry, you lost us at "chorus of us experts."

Experts? Laughable.

You and your network are fake news trash. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) July 5, 2025

The cuts haven't even been implemented yet, Einstein pic.twitter.com/sIwIh46uo2 — ▪︎The Dalai Mama ▪︎ (@fauxxpas) July 5, 2025

The budget cuts have not yet taken effect and will not until October 2025. — Sirius Archivist (@SiriusArchivist) July 5, 2025

Dana Loesch let Kayyem have it with both barrels:

You’re in MA. I’m in Texas. Let me clue you in:

- Multiple advanced warnings 12+ hours in advance

- Flash flood warning 3+ hours in advance

- The river surged by 26 ft in barely 45 minutes

No one needs any inexcusable politicizing of a horrible natural disaster. https://t.co/3JzLVAjw8R — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 5, 2025

Oh my god, Juliette doubled down on that atrocious post ...



😬😬😬 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) July 5, 2025

CNN trying to blame President Trump for this unimaginable horror is a new low. There were multiple warnings. — Sara Windham (@SaraWindham10) July 5, 2025

Kayyem is just "asking questions" that she'd want to know if she were a parent.

Here's CBS Austin meteorologist Avery Tomasco:

All I'll say is this. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Kerr County more than 12 hours ahead of the catastrophic flood. A flash flood warning was issued for Hunt & Ingram 3 HOURS before the Guadalupe started to climb.



They did their job and they did it well — Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) July 5, 2025

"Chorus of experts," led by a writer for The Atlantic.

***