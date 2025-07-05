Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like...
Months After a Peaceful Election, The Hill Says Majority of Americans Worry About...
FOWL: Chicken Rights Activists (Yeah, That's a Thing) Protest at Trader Joe's (WATCH)
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Is Big Mad Because the Big Beautiful Bill Prioritizes...
'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling
Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America...
What a Difference a Year Makes: Western Lensman Shares Another Fourth of July...
'This Is Embarrassing'! The Hill Serves Up an Alternate Universe Hot Take About...
VIP
When Biden Said 'You Can't Only Love Your Country When You Win' He...
The Word is MALES: ABC Trots Out 'Experts' to Whine About Banning 'Transgender...
Clutch Those Pearls! Dems Manufacture ALL the Outrage Over Trump's Description of Corrupt...
Creative X Users Have Fun Reimagining Dem Jimmy Gomez’s Staged Capitol Steps ‘Crying’...

CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on July 05, 2025
Sarah D.

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, CNN senior national security correspondent Juliette Kayyem suggested that DOGE cuts to weather services were responsible for people not being alerted to the deadly flood of the Guadalupe River in Texas.

Advertisement

She must have read some of the replies to her ghoulish post because she dug her hole further, pointing out how MAGA and the right-wing were upset by "a chorus of us experts" attributing the death of young girls at a camp to cuts to weather forecasting.

Sorry, you lost us at "chorus of us experts."

Dana Loesch let Kayyem have it with both barrels:

Recommended

Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like You to Shed a Tear For
Doug P.
Advertisement

Kayyem is just "asking questions" that she'd want to know if she were a parent.

Here's CBS Austin meteorologist Avery Tomasco:

"Chorus of experts," led by a writer for The Atlantic.

***

Tags:

CNN TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like You to Shed a Tear For
Doug P.
FOWL: Chicken Rights Activists (Yeah, That's a Thing) Protest at Trader Joe's (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America Less Safe' Hit Piece
Doug P.
CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding
Amy Curtis
'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling
Gordon K
Months After a Peaceful Election, The Hill Says Majority of Americans Worry About Threat to Democracy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like You to Shed a Tear For Doug P.
Advertisement