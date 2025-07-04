Creative X Users Have Fun Reimagining Dem Jimmy Gomez’s Staged Capitol Steps ‘Crying’...
Children Among the Missing as Intense Rescue Effort Continues in the Wake of Catastrophic Texas Flood

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:30 PM on July 04, 2025
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department via AP

A massive rescue effort continues in the Hill Country of Texas after torrential rains in the early morning hours caused the Guadalupe River to crest its banks at near-historic levels. The resulting flash flooding has devastated the area as a torrent of debris-filled water has washed away everything in its path.

Advertisement

Multiple fatalities have been reported, and as many as one hundred people are missing as rescue crews are swarming to the area to search for survivors.

Intense videos uploaded by residents show the devastation being caused by the floods.

Onlookers watch helplessly as victims trapped in a house that has been swept into the current can be seen using a flashlight to signal for help. Their fate is unknown at the time of this writing.

Advertisement

In what may be the most heartbreaking result of the flooding, approximately twenty girls from Camp Mystic, a popular summer camp in Kerr County, are missing after floodwaters swept away their cabins. The camp was near capacity for Independence Day Celebrations.

Advertisement

Dramatic rescue efforts continue at this hour.

As rescue efforts continue, the families of the missing desperately hope for information about their loved ones. Sharing photos with news outlets.

Advertisement

Warning: This video is heartbreaking and can be hard to watch

Over five hundred rescuers continue to operate in the areas affected by the floods.

This remains a developing story. 

Tags:

GREG ABBOTT KRISTI NOEM TED CRUZ TEXAS

