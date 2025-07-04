Children Among the Missing as Intense Rescue Effort Continues in the Wake of Catastrophic Texas Flood

A massive rescue effort continues in the Hill Country of Texas after torrential rains in the early morning hours caused the Guadalupe River to crest its banks at near-historic levels. The resulting flash flooding has devastated the area as a torrent of debris-filled water has washed away everything in its path.

Multiple fatalities have been reported, and as many as one hundred people are missing as rescue crews are swarming to the area to search for survivors.

🚨 Multiple people are dead after catastrophic flash flooding in Central Texas. The Guadalupe River crested its banks in the middle of the night and is inundating small, rural communities.



Areas include Kerrville, Center Point, Ingram, Comfort and others. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/ex1TDONZ5t — Gage Goulding - KPRC 2 (@GageGoulding) July 4, 2025

The Guadalupe River has now reached its 2nd highest flood stage ever.



Kerr County leaders are calling this "catastrophic flooding." pic.twitter.com/ra5isDAO8F — Gage Goulding - KPRC 2 (@GageGoulding) July 4, 2025

Intense videos uploaded by residents show the devastation being caused by the floods.

New info out of Ingram, TX is hard to stomach.



This is video from the back of Howdy's Bar and Chill restaurant. There is usually a large RV park here, closer to the Guadalupe River. It was all swept away with families reportedly still in their campers #txwx pic.twitter.com/lx4XLL9EFR — Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) July 4, 2025

Onlookers watch helplessly as victims trapped in a house that has been swept into the current can be seen using a flashlight to signal for help. Their fate is unknown at the time of this writing.

Serious flooding in Texas Hill Country in Kerrville and Comfort, TX. This home is swept downriver with people inside. Pray for Texas.🙏 pic.twitter.com/8mVHTpWAsJ — KEN IN SA (@SAsportshonk) July 4, 2025

In what may be the most heartbreaking result of the flooding, approximately twenty girls from Camp Mystic, a popular summer camp in Kerr County, are missing after floodwaters swept away their cabins. The camp was near capacity for Independence Day Celebrations.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says around 20 campers are still unaccounted for after catastrophic flooding at Camp Mystic in Kerr County. Emergency crews continue search and rescue efforts. pic.twitter.com/tuT0LA88Kz — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) July 4, 2025

The state of Texas is surging all available resources to respond to the devastating flooding around the Kerr county area.



That includes water rescue teams, sheltering centers, the National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety.



The immediate priority is saving lives. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 4, 2025

I have been working throughout the day with Kerr County leaders, state emergency management and @GregAbbott_TX to get every resource possible to those affected by the flooding. I have activated @USCG @fema resources to help those affected and bring Americans in crisis to safety.… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 4, 2025

We have high water rescue teams en route. We are in direct contact with members of Congress from that area. We ask everyone to heed local warnings as the initial reports appear very grim, and the affected areas in TX are still life threatening. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/KYqHZtENyA — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) July 4, 2025

Dramatic rescue efforts continue at this hour.

Air rescue missions like this are being done around the clock.



We will not stop until everyone is accounted for. pic.twitter.com/tqwTr1RkEi — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 4, 2025

WATCH: Helicopter rescues at Camp Mystic in Kerrville, Texas amid catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe River.



Multiple girls from the camp remain missing after several camp cabins were swept away during flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/fb6sdUNtmc — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) July 4, 2025

Two more girls have been rescued from Camp Mystic, where floods destroyed cabins and several remain missing. Rescue efforts are ongoing. #flood #usa #texas #kerrville pic.twitter.com/zItPW43yMV — WeatherUpdateEU (@WeatherUpdateEU) July 4, 2025

Texas Game Wardens have made entry into Camp Mystic with vehicles and are beginning to bring campers out! #KerrCounty #GuadalupeRiver pic.twitter.com/oY6xIiFC7e — News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) July 5, 2025

Kerr County: Camp Mystic Director, Dick Eastland (Tweety's husband) feared Bubble Inn would flood so he drove down to evacuate the girls. He and five girls were swept away and found okay five miles down the Guadalupe river in Hunt, Texas.https://t.co/CWLngyF0Oj pic.twitter.com/MyWIS4uNwC — News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) July 5, 2025

As rescue efforts continue, the families of the missing desperately hope for information about their loved ones. Sharing photos with news outlets.

Lila Bonner, Eloise Peck, Hadley Hanna, Kellyanne Lytal, Lainey Landry, Janie Hunt, Renee Smajstrla, Cile Steward, Virginia Hollis, Margaret Sheedy, Molly Dewitt, Anna Margaret Bellows, Blakely McCrory, Mary Grace Baker, Linnie McCown are missing in Texas Camp Mystic in flood pic.twitter.com/BCFL6Qg8Rb — News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) July 4, 2025

My thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of the terrible flooding in Central Texas.



I am urging everyone to heed the warnings and orders of all local law enforcement and first responders — stay safe! https://t.co/k4R0fNFseU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 4, 2025

Dear God, please wrap Your arms around these girls and get them to safety, amen. — Amy, the amazing middle child (@amazingmiddlec1) July 4, 2025

Over five hundred rescuers continue to operate in the areas affected by the floods.

This remains a developing story.