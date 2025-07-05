L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Is Big Mad Because the Big Beautiful Bill Prioritizes...
Dear GOP: It's Time Defend the OBBB

CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

Last night, we told you about catastrophic flooding in Texas and the rescue efforts underway to find those missing in the floodwaters.

It's horrible, as children are among those missing. But the Left never misses an opportunity to politicize tragedy, so here's CNN senior NatSec analyst Juliette Kayyem asking if DOGE is to blame for the tragedy:

The Left is so ghoulish.

She has no shame.

Those girls are just political props to her.

The AWFLs strike again.

Excellent question.

She's got a terminal case of TDS.

Very sick.

She doesn't have the spine to be honest.

That's being too kind.

And we'll leave you with this:

So Juliette is not only ghoulish, she's wrong.

