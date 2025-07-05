Deranged Leftist Cynthia Nixon Dons 'Make Abortion Great Again' Hat

When it comes to abortion, the Left has really let the mask slip. We've gone from 'safe, legal, and rare' to 'taxpayer-funded and on demand for any reason,' and they've stopped pretending abortion is a solemn choice between a woman and her doctor.
Instead, they're proud of killing unborn babies.
Just ask Cynthia Nixon, who wants to make it great again:
Cynthia Nixon wears ‘Make Abortion Great Again’ hat. pic.twitter.com/suls5U1y2x— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 5, 2025
To paraphrase the Left, abortion was never great.
It's evil.
https://t.co/bSwewrpmjV pic.twitter.com/jjCUX4osva— Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) July 5, 2025
The stats don't lie.
What a deranged thing for her to promote.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 5, 2025
Her mind is broken.
Broken beyond repair.
I would think abortion would be a last and only option filled with heartache and anguish.— Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) July 5, 2025
These people treat it like an ice cream flavor.
Because they're ghouls.
I once asked my liberal mother in law “apart from abortion, what else do you like about the Democrat platform?”— Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) July 5, 2025
She literally couldn’t think of anything.
When the old white college educated females die off, the democrats are going to have a major demographic problem.
Good.
I've asked this question many times to pro abortion advocates and I've never gotten a single answer.— Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) July 5, 2025
You say abortion is about giving women the rights over their own bodies, but what about the tens of millions of future women who are murdered in the womb?
What choice were they…
Those girls don't get a choice.
I wonder what their conversations are around the family dinner table?— Mark Chávez (@MarkChavez) July 5, 2025
Nothing good, that's for sure.
There is something wrong with her. https://t.co/kMRfzKlE3H— Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 5, 2025
Yep.
These ppl are sick https://t.co/5nsKtN28i3— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 5, 2025
Very sick.
For most of my life, even devoted pro-choice activists wouldn’t openly profess pro-abortion views.— Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) July 5, 2025
They’ve gone to a dark place. https://t.co/bnDfTdjyUs
They're not hiding how they really feel anymore.
In her defense, she’s a repugnant commie ghoul. https://t.co/MoW56zcvmP— Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) July 5, 2025
She sure is.
Absolutely disgusting. As a lot of you know I was adopted. Thank god my mother didn’t choose this or I wouldn’t have my beautiful son and daughter!! https://t.co/zrNSnSrOUa— Tim Peel (@TimCPeel20) July 5, 2025
We're glad she chose life, too.
These people are evil. I'm not stunned by Cynthia Nixon because abortion to these people is a ritual sacrifice. https://t.co/X6OGGczGXg— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 5, 2025
It's their religion.
You can be pro abortion being an available option for females when absolutely needed, however celebrating the killing of a life with a slogan on a cap shows just how sick the left has become. https://t.co/RfJclqorvB— Ro Edge (@rosey_nz) July 5, 2025
Sick and twisted.
Ask yourself why angry ugly lesbians care about abortion so much. https://t.co/ICYzwsjcnA— Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) July 5, 2025
Because they're AWFLs.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member