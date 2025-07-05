Deranged Leftist Cynthia Nixon Dons 'Make Abortion Great Again' Hat

Pro-Illegal Protester Taunts Marines by Showing His Mad Push-Up Skills
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

When it comes to abortion, the Left has really let the mask slip. We've gone from 'safe, legal, and rare' to 'taxpayer-funded and on demand for any reason,' and they've stopped pretending abortion is a solemn choice between a woman and her doctor.

Advertisement

Instead, they're proud of killing unborn babies.

Just ask Cynthia Nixon, who wants to make it great again:

To paraphrase the Left, abortion was never great.

It's evil.

The stats don't lie.

Broken beyond repair.

Because they're ghouls.

Good.

Those girls don't get a choice.

Nothing good, that's for sure.

Yep.

Very sick.

They're not hiding how they really feel anymore.

She sure is.

We're glad she chose life, too.

It's their religion.

Sick and twisted.

Because they're AWFLs.

