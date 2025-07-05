Deranged Leftist Cynthia Nixon Dons 'Make Abortion Great Again' Hat

When it comes to abortion, the Left has really let the mask slip. We've gone from 'safe, legal, and rare' to 'taxpayer-funded and on demand for any reason,' and they've stopped pretending abortion is a solemn choice between a woman and her doctor.

Instead, they're proud of killing unborn babies.

Just ask Cynthia Nixon, who wants to make it great again:

Cynthia Nixon wears ‘Make Abortion Great Again’ hat. pic.twitter.com/suls5U1y2x — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 5, 2025

To paraphrase the Left, abortion was never great.

It's evil.

The stats don't lie.

What a deranged thing for her to promote.



Her mind is broken. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 5, 2025

Broken beyond repair.

I would think abortion would be a last and only option filled with heartache and anguish.

These people treat it like an ice cream flavor. — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) July 5, 2025

Because they're ghouls.

I once asked my liberal mother in law “apart from abortion, what else do you like about the Democrat platform?”

She literally couldn’t think of anything.



When the old white college educated females die off, the democrats are going to have a major demographic problem. — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) July 5, 2025

Good.

I've asked this question many times to pro abortion advocates and I've never gotten a single answer.



You say abortion is about giving women the rights over their own bodies, but what about the tens of millions of future women who are murdered in the womb?



What choice were they… — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) July 5, 2025

Those girls don't get a choice.

I wonder what their conversations are around the family dinner table? — Mark Chávez (@MarkChavez) July 5, 2025

Nothing good, that's for sure.

There is something wrong with her. https://t.co/kMRfzKlE3H — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 5, 2025

Yep.

These ppl are sick https://t.co/5nsKtN28i3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 5, 2025

Very sick.

For most of my life, even devoted pro-choice activists wouldn’t openly profess pro-abortion views.



They’ve gone to a dark place. https://t.co/bnDfTdjyUs — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) July 5, 2025

They're not hiding how they really feel anymore.

In her defense, she’s a repugnant commie ghoul. https://t.co/MoW56zcvmP — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) July 5, 2025

She sure is.

Absolutely disgusting. As a lot of you know I was adopted. Thank god my mother didn’t choose this or I wouldn’t have my beautiful son and daughter!! https://t.co/zrNSnSrOUa — Tim Peel (@TimCPeel20) July 5, 2025

We're glad she chose life, too.

These people are evil. I'm not stunned by Cynthia Nixon because abortion to these people is a ritual sacrifice. https://t.co/X6OGGczGXg — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 5, 2025

It's their religion.

You can be pro abortion being an available option for females when absolutely needed, however celebrating the killing of a life with a slogan on a cap shows just how sick the left has become. https://t.co/RfJclqorvB — Ro Edge (@rosey_nz) July 5, 2025

Sick and twisted.

Ask yourself why angry ugly lesbians care about abortion so much. https://t.co/ICYzwsjcnA — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) July 5, 2025

Because they're AWFLs.

