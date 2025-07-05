Rachel Bitecofer Says GOP's 'Small Government Lunacy' Killed Kids in Flood

Pro-Illegal Protester Taunts Marines by Showing His Mad Push-Up Skills
Brett T. | 5:15 PM on July 05, 2025
Twitter

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, CNN senior national security analyst Juliette Kayyem seemed to blame at least some of the deaths from flash flooding in Texas on DOGE cuts to weather services and struck out at MAGA and right-wingers who ignored the "chorus of us experts" who discussed the impact of cuts to weather forecasting.

Some noted that the cuts don't take place until October. Others, like CBS Austin's meteorologist, noted:

It was a flash flood in the middle of the night while people were asleep. But blame DOGE for the deaths of young campers.

Rachel Bitecofer was a bit more straightforward in playing the blame game, saying that the flood that devastated Camp Mystic was a result of Republicans' "small government" lunacy:

Yes, that's what got those poor kids killed. Not the flood waters. The GOP.

Law Student Whines About the Big Beautiful Bill Capping Student Loans at $50K a Year
Amy Curtis
Let us spell it out for her. Here's another meteorologist:

The post continues:

… “climate change,” others are blaming the deaths and missing persons on inadequate warning caused by low staffing at the National Weather Service (NWS) caused by Trump administration federal RIFs. ✂️

First of all, staffing cuts played no part in this tragedy. 🙅‍♂️

The NWS issued a flood watch for Kerr County more than 12 hours ahead of the flood. They also issued a flash flood warning for Hunt and Ingraham THREE HOURS before the Guadalupe River began to climb. There was plenty of lead time with respect to the forecast and issuance of warnings.

The flood was caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry becoming embedded into a broad mid-level trough over central Texas. These remnant lows are typically slow-moving and drop heavy rain over a large geographical area where the troposphere destabilizes. 🌧️

This particular one stayed quasi- (fairly) stationary, and caused massive flooding along the Guadalupe River, something that has happened many times before. In 1987, a flash flood on the same river killed 10 teenage campers from the Pot O Gold Christian Camp, with another 33 swept away who survived. 🏕️

🔗 https://newspapers.com/image/979014003/

Camp Mystic is built on a floodplain. It is on sediment that has been deposited by hundreds, if not thousands of floods over the last millennium.

The event has nothing to do with climate change.

And, the tragedy had nothing to do with DOGE cuts.

If you are someone who has exploited this catastrophe because you just don’t like Trump, you need to take a serious look in the mirror🪞

***

