CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them...
Months After a Peaceful Election, The Hill Says Majority of Americans Worry About...
FOWL: Chicken Rights Activists (Yeah, That's a Thing) Protest at Trader Joe's (WATCH)
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Is Big Mad Because the Big Beautiful Bill Prioritizes...
'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling
Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America...
What a Difference a Year Makes: Western Lensman Shares Another Fourth of July...
'This Is Embarrassing'! The Hill Serves Up an Alternate Universe Hot Take About...
VIP
When Biden Said 'You Can't Only Love Your Country When You Win' He...
The Word is MALES: ABC Trots Out 'Experts' to Whine About Banning 'Transgender...
Clutch Those Pearls! Dems Manufacture ALL the Outrage Over Trump's Description of Corrupt...
Creative X Users Have Fun Reimagining Dem Jimmy Gomez’s Staged Capitol Steps ‘Crying’...

Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like You to Shed a Tear For

Doug P. | 4:15 PM on July 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal has taken a short break from random people approaching her to express their sadness and concern about the "Big Beautiful Bill" to call out some deportations she thinks are cruel and inhumane:

Advertisement

The Trump administration deported eight migrants to South Sudan, according to a Department of Homeland Security official, after the administration had to halt their deportation to a base in Djibouti.

"A district judge cannot dictate the national security and foreign policy of the United States of America," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said to ABC News. "This Independence Day marks another victory for the safety and security of the American people."

The plane landed in South Sudan just before midnight EST on Friday. 

The eight migrants, who DHS has alleged have serious criminal convictions, were the subject of a lawsuit that had halted their deportation to South Sudan and diverted them to a U.S. military base in Djibouti.

However, we know that the safety and security of the American people aren't the top priority of most congressional Democrats, especially lefties like Jayapal. So she's pretty upset about this: 

Would Jayapal prefer they get sent back to the shipping container in Djibouti? 

In any case, we have another example of the kinds of people the Democrats have made their top priority. 

Recommended

CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts
Brett T.
Advertisement

Do these Dems ever get nearly as upset about the victims of criminal illegals? 

Fox News' Bill Melugin added something that Jayapal didn't feel like mentioning (and many media reports don't bother to either). The deportees are the "cruel and unusual" ones, not Trump's policy: 

Has Sen. Van Hollen had a margarita with any of them yet? 

Melugin does the reporting that so many other "journalists" won't because they are just narrative pushers for the Democrats. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts
Brett T.
FOWL: Chicken Rights Activists (Yeah, That's a Thing) Protest at Trader Joe's (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America Less Safe' Hit Piece
Doug P.
CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding
Amy Curtis
'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling
Gordon K
Months After a Peaceful Election, The Hill Says Majority of Americans Worry About Threat to Democracy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts Brett T.
Advertisement