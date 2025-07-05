Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like You to Shed a Tear For

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal has taken a short break from random people approaching her to express their sadness and concern about the "Big Beautiful Bill" to call out some deportations she thinks are cruel and inhumane:

Advertisement

The Trump administration deported eight migrants to South Sudan, according to a Department of Homeland Security official, after the administration had to halt their deportation to a base in Djibouti. "A district judge cannot dictate the national security and foreign policy of the United States of America," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said to ABC News. "This Independence Day marks another victory for the safety and security of the American people." The plane landed in South Sudan just before midnight EST on Friday. The eight migrants, who DHS has alleged have serious criminal convictions, were the subject of a lawsuit that had halted their deportation to South Sudan and diverted them to a U.S. military base in Djibouti.

However, we know that the safety and security of the American people aren't the top priority of most congressional Democrats, especially lefties like Jayapal. So she's pretty upset about this:

The Trump administration just dropped 8 immigrants — who they were previously holding in a shipping container in Djibouti — into war torn South Sudan.



Cruel. Inhumane. There aren’t words to describe how disgusting this is.



We’ll keep fighting. https://t.co/yQv9CyscaP — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 5, 2025

Would Jayapal prefer they get sent back to the shipping container in Djibouti?

In any case, we have another example of the kinds of people the Democrats have made their top priority.

One day I hope you fight as hard for the safety of your fellow Americans, as you do for child rapist and murderers who are being deported. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 5, 2025

Do these Dems ever get nearly as upset about the victims of criminal illegals?

Fox News' Bill Melugin added something that Jayapal didn't feel like mentioning (and many media reports don't bother to either). The deportees are the "cruel and unusual" ones, not Trump's policy:

Jayapal calls the men deported to South Sudan “immigrants”.



These “immigrants” are all illegal aliens convicted of egregious crimes, including multiple murderers, child sex offenders, etc, all of whom had final deportation orders, including one going back as far as 1999. https://t.co/32cgc0DiYE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 5, 2025

Has Sen. Van Hollen had a margarita with any of them yet?

There aren't words to describe how disgusting her lying is. — kath (@Muskadoptme) July 5, 2025

Thank you for doing your job and reporting FACTS https://t.co/G9XLnSZk2m — Nicole (@Freedomblonde3) July 5, 2025

Melugin does the reporting that so many other "journalists" won't because they are just narrative pushers for the Democrats.