People in Airports Are Sobbing on Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Shoulders Over BBB

We thought we'd post this video first, because it's a rare video of Rep. Brittany Pettersen not holding her infant son as a prop. She apparently got on a red-eye flight to fly back to Washington to vote against the One Big Beautiful Bill. If you can make it around the 41-second mark, you can see her briefly (almost) break down in tears over the Big Beautiful Bill.

Just got back to DC after flying over night because Donald Trump is forcing a vote on his devastating budget proposal.



It’s hard to hold back the tears when trying to articulate how bad this bill truly is and what it will do to families and communities across this country.… pic.twitter.com/ofrRHtEMxD — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) July 2, 2025

I am so sick and tired of Dems crying on camera.



I used to be a liberal. I became wiser just in time for 2016. — Jovie Hochwitz (@HighwitHouse) July 2, 2025

Oh my god the theatrics!! You are a vile fake liar and acting. — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) July 2, 2025

Well, we know who is NOT winning an Oscar this year. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) July 2, 2025

lol isn't it your job to vote? Why are you complaining? — Taco Slayer (@tacoslayer16) July 2, 2025

Do you want credit for actually having to go to DC to do your job? 😂😂😂 — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) July 2, 2025

She's not making the case for strong women in the workplace, that's for sure. Maybe she should resign and be a mother full-time.

Not only are lawmakers crying over the Big Beautiful Bill — Rep. Pramilia Jayapal says that people are coming up to her in airports and crying on her shoulder over it.

🚨Pramila Jayapal: I have tons of people recognize me and then come cry on my shoulder in the airport to tell me how much they hate the One Big Beautiful Bill.



Yeah, right. pic.twitter.com/NU0Xuv7VFl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2025

I'll take "things that never happened" for a thousand, Alex. — Lisa (@politeracy) July 2, 2025

I want to see the videos of people sobbing on her shoulder in the airport, surely someone would video that if it happened. — Da Phuc (@RealDaPhuc) July 2, 2025

People stop me all the time in the airport and sob on my shoulder — garnie (@garnie) July 2, 2025

I also have tons of people recognize me and then come cry on my shoulder in the airport to tell me how much they hate @RepJayapal. — Paul (@Seahorserace) July 2, 2025

Tons of people.

Not a chance. — Dogger Jackson (@DoggerJack1031) July 2, 2025

How does she ever make a connecting flight if she has to keep stopping to console sobbing people in the airport? I mean, there are tons of them.

Anyone actually crying over the Big Beautiful Bill has been lied to and manipulated by Democrats. Here's Extreme Hakeen Jeffries announcing that tens of thousands of people will die every year if the bill passes.

Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies says tens of thousands of people will die every year as a result of the BBB if it passes pic.twitter.com/UNZ14goLma — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2025

Actually the bill defunds Planned Parenthood. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 2, 2025

If you're able-bodied and single have to work 80 hours a month to qualify for Medicare, you might be crying. As we reported earlier, the CBO says there are 4.8 million able-bodied adults who choose not to work: "For Medicaid recipients who do not report working, the most common activity after sleeping is watching television and playing video games."

We, too, are getting sick of watching Democrats like Sen. José Padilla crying on camera.

***