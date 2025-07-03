The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions...
LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming
VIP
The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst
Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to...
Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
VIP
G/O Media Sells Off Its Woke Video Game Site in Fire Sale
Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
The Lincoln Project Says That Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies
Double-Dose of Dem Delusion: Jim Acosta and James Carville Claim Trump Is Planning...
Fr. James Martin Scolds Trump Administration, Compares Alligator Alcatraz to Japanese Inte...
Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s...
Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies...
He's 'Furious': Congressman Eugene Vindman Whines About Pause In Weapons Shipments To Ukra...
Ripple Effect! Axios Gets DRAGGED Over Story About Illegal Immigration Crackdown Impacting...

People in Airports Are Sobbing on Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Shoulders Over BBB

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on July 03, 2025
Twitchy

We thought we'd post this video first, because it's a rare video of Rep. Brittany Pettersen not holding her infant son as a prop. She apparently got on a red-eye flight to fly back to Washington to vote against the One Big Beautiful Bill. If you can make it around the 41-second mark, you can see her briefly (almost) break down in tears over the Big Beautiful Bill. 

Advertisement

She's not making the case for strong women in the workplace, that's for sure. Maybe she should resign and be a mother full-time.

Not only are lawmakers crying over the Big Beautiful Bill — Rep. Pramilia Jayapal says that people are coming up to her in airports and crying on her shoulder over it.

Recommended

The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions of Alligator Alcatraz
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Tons of people.

How does she ever make a connecting flight if she has to keep stopping to console sobbing people in the airport? I mean, there are tons of them.

Anyone actually crying over the Big Beautiful Bill has been lied to and manipulated by Democrats. Here's Extreme Hakeen Jeffries announcing that tens of thousands of people will die every year if the bill passes.

Advertisement

If you're able-bodied and single have to work 80 hours a month to qualify for Medicare, you might be crying. As we reported earlier, the CBO says there are 4.8 million able-bodied adults who choose not to work: "For Medicaid recipients who do not report working, the most common activity after sleeping is watching television and playing video games."

We, too, are getting sick of watching Democrats like Sen. José Padilla crying on camera.

***

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions of Alligator Alcatraz
Warren Squire
Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
Brett T.
Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
Amy Curtis
Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to Trump
Warren Squire
LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming
Brett T.
Sen. Ted Cruz Shuts Down Climate Alarmist Who Wants to Charge Oil Companies With Homicide
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions of Alligator Alcatraz Warren Squire
Advertisement