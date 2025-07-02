Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements

The Democratic Party seems very upset at the notion that some Americans -- 4.8 million to be exact -- might have to work to get access to Medicaid.

It's a common-sense requirement, because Medicaid was never meant to be an ongoing insurance plan but a safety net for those who couldn't work or were temporarily out of work.

Advertisement

Then again, Democrats were never the party of common sense.

Watch as Scott Jennings welcomes the debate, because it's one that we'll win.

WATCH:

The Medicaid debate is a good one to have, and the CBO says there are 4.8 million able bodied adults who choose not to work.



The program isn’t supposed to be a lifestyle, but a lifeline for people who truly need it. Work requirements are GOOD THING! pic.twitter.com/Z9Ml3Vvm1t — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 2, 2025

There's no reason not to work if you are able-bodied.

And Jennings brings the receipts:

Receipts:



CBO letter is below and here’s a link to the AEI study on what they do with their time https://t.co/40cNNfF1kA pic.twitter.com/4b6brhbLFU — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 2, 2025

Boom.

Here's some info from that study, too:

For Medicaid recipients who do not report working, the most common activity after sleeping is watching television and playing video games. They spend 4.2 hours per day watching television and playing video games, or 125 hours during a 30-day month. That is more than 50 percent higher than the 80 hours they would be required to work or otherwise engage with the community during at least some months under the reconciliation bill. They spend on average 6.1 hours per day, or 184 hours per month on all socializing, relaxing and leisure activities (including television and video games). In the average day they spend about 0.36 hours (i.e., 22 minutes) looking for work, 4.0 hours doing housework and errands, and 0.47 hours (i.e., 28 minutes) caring for others. For Medicaid recipients who report working, the most common activity after sleeping is work. They work an average of 4.2 hours per day, or 126 hours per month, enough for the average working Medicaid recipient to comply with the community engagement requirement. Working Medicaid recipients spend a lower 2.7 hours per day watching television and playing video games, and a total of 4.5 hours on all socializing, relaxing and leisure activities.

There it is.

And Democrats think it's awful we're removing these people from Medicaid.

It amazes me your co-workers never seem to know these things!



4.8 million couch surfers

1.4 million illegals! pic.twitter.com/fJTb0upqxL — Crystal Park (@Crystalpark823) July 2, 2025

They know.

They just choose to ignore it.

CBO says "x" is going to cost billions or trillions over the duration! We need to listen to them!



Also



There are 5 million on medicaid who are able bodied citizens who need to get back to work!



Where'd you hear that?



The CBO...



Crickets — Johnny Murica 🪙 (@JohnnyMurica) July 2, 2025

That was just ... *chef's kiss* wasn't it?

Any party platform that supports government handouts to enable able-bodied men to sit on the couch, is ultimately a losing party platform.



The CNN colleagues understand this which is why they questioned the statistic rather than the policy. — Cadmi (@marcedbytruth) July 2, 2025

This may also be why the Democrats are losing men.

Men get purpose and pride from work.

The best part of your cameo's on this show is after you make your point usually in rebuttal to left nonsense you look at the camera like wow... — JTimm (@joetimmons79) July 2, 2025

It always cracks this writer up.

Safety nets become plush mattresses far too easily. There's of course a place for safety nets, but society shouldn't make them too comfortable. https://t.co/I9RT0ce8LR — Taylor Acton (@rtayloracton) July 2, 2025

And we've made them too comfortable.

Incredible to me that this is even an argument Democrats try to make.



Why would you want able-bodied adults abusing a system? What possible rationale is there? https://t.co/KfYNd6fKZx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 2, 2025

Advertisement

Votes. That's it.

The Democrats think giving people free stuff (paid for by their neighbors) will get them votes.

Why should able bodied people not have to work on my hard earned money? https://t.co/eeSagOGsnD — Klo2566 (@klo2566) July 2, 2025

The Left loves to talk about people paying their 'fair share' then turn around and demand those of us who work pay the way for those who don't.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.