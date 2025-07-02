Elie Mystal: We Are the Bad Guys on the World Stage and Need...
Bill Kristol's Call to Defund Helps Prove DHS and ICE Are Doing a...
'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking...

Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 02, 2025
Twitchy

The Democratic Party seems very upset at the notion that some Americans -- 4.8 million to be exact -- might have to work to get access to Medicaid.

It's a common-sense requirement, because Medicaid was never meant to be an ongoing insurance plan but a safety net for those who couldn't work or were temporarily out of work.

Then again, Democrats were never the party of common sense.

Watch as Scott Jennings welcomes the debate, because it's one that we'll win.

WATCH:

There's no reason not to work if you are able-bodied.

And Jennings brings the receipts:

Boom.

Here's some info from that study, too:

For Medicaid recipients who do not report working, the most common activity after sleeping is watching television and playing video games. They spend 4.2 hours per day watching television and playing video games, or 125 hours during a 30-day month. That is more than 50 percent higher than the 80 hours they would be required to work or otherwise engage with the community during at least some months under the reconciliation bill. They spend on average 6.1 hours per day, or 184 hours per month on all socializing, relaxing and leisure activities (including television and video games). In the average day they spend about 0.36 hours (i.e., 22 minutes) looking for work, 4.0 hours doing housework and errands, and 0.47 hours (i.e., 28 minutes) caring for others.

For Medicaid recipients who report working, the most common activity after sleeping is work. They work an average of 4.2 hours per day, or 126 hours per month, enough for the average working Medicaid recipient to comply with the community engagement requirement. Working Medicaid recipients spend a lower 2.7 hours per day watching television and playing video games, and a total of 4.5 hours on all socializing, relaxing and leisure activities.

There it is.

And Democrats think it's awful we're removing these people from Medicaid.

They know.

They just choose to ignore it.

That was just ... *chef's kiss* wasn't it?

This may also be why the Democrats are losing men.

Men get purpose and pride from work.

It always cracks this writer up.

And we've made them too comfortable.

Votes. That's it.

The Democrats think giving people free stuff (paid for by their neighbors) will get them votes.

The Left loves to talk about people paying their 'fair share' then turn around and demand those of us who work pay the way for those who don't.

